Sacked FBI director James Comey on Thursday refrained from answering a question on whether President Donald Trump’s campaign colluded with Russian Federation to sway the outcome of last year’s USA election. And I agree with Kevin, that if you think there’s more reason to believe Comey is a liar than Trump, you may want to cut back on the Kool-Aid.

Although critics portrayed Comey’s testimony as damaging to the president, investors said there was nothing to indicate a major upheaval, such as impeachment.

Comey told the Senate Intelligence Committee in a June 8 hearing that it became clear to him early on that his interactions with Trump would be different than past presidents.

“What the president whispered in my ear was, I really look forward to working with you.I’m sitting there thinking, three times we’ve already talked about me staying”.

“His testimony verified a lot of what the president has said and I think was generally more helpful to the president than not, but we’re not through with this by any means”, said Sen.

“I have a recollection of him just kind of looking at me”. “He told me repeatedly he had talked to lots of people about me including our current attorney general and had learned I was doing a great job and was extremely well-liked by the Federal Bureau of Investigation”.

“Did you say anything to the president about “That is not an appropriate request” or did you tell the White House counsel that it’s not an appropriate request, someone needs to go tell the president that he can’t do these things?” That, he said, was up to Mr Mueller who, among other allegations, was investigating whether Mr Trump personally colluded with the Russians to get to the White House.

Sessions’ role as a surrogate and adviser to Trump during the 2016 campaign is not classified and is not a matter that Comey would have had to reserve for a closed session.

Donald Trump was elected president of the United States.

All told, Trump and Comey had nine one-on-one conversations in four months, Comey wrote. Telemundo, in the moments before Comey started, also showed a simulated reconstruction of Trump and Comey meeting in the White House, with conversations in Spanish printed in cartoon-like bubbles over their heads.

But Kasowitz effort to insinuate that Comey’s testimony is simultaneously full of lies but also utterly vindicating simply can not withstand two seconds of logical contemplation.

“That’s a question I can’t answer”, he said when Sen.

Rodríguez explained that regardless of whether Trump’s actions constitute the typical legal definition of obstruction of justice, a case for impeachment can still be made on the basis of the president’s conduct. As has been pointed out by Shannon, repeatedly, James Comey called the president a liar, said that he lied about that the Federal Bureau of Investigation was in disarray, that he defamed him, defamed the Federal Bureau of Investigation, said that the reason he kept those kinds of notes in the first place is that he thought this was the kind of man who would lie about those kinds of things.

Comey said Trump did not attempt to get him to drop the overall Russian Federation investigation, just the part of if that related to Flynn, who the president fired in February for misleading Vice President Mike Pence about the extent of his conversations past year with Russia’s ambassador to the United States.

Two days before the election, Comey announced the newly discovered emails had been reviewed and that he was still not bringing charges against Clinton. If there was a recording of the conversation, everyone would be able to hear exactly what happened, and Comey is asserting that he would be vindicated.