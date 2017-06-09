Why James Comey leaked information to press

During questioning from Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) at Thursday’s Senate Intelligence Committee hearing, former Federal Bureau of Investigation director James Comey revealed that he facilitated the leak of the content of his memo to The New York Times.

Comey testified to the Senate Thursday that he gave a friend one of his memos in an effort to prompt the appointment of a special prosecutor who could verify the contents of the memos.

“The President tweeted on Friday after I got fired that I better hope there are not tapes”, said Comey. Asked during the Senate intelligence hearing Thursday if he shared the memos elsewhere, Comey explained he asked a “good friend” who is a “professor at Colombia law school” be an intermediary with the press. I woke up in the middle of the night on Monday night ’cause it didn’t dawn on me originally that there might be corroboration for our conversation. He declined further comment. I asked a friend to share the content of the memo with a reporter.

But the Washington Post confirmed the friend to be Columbia professor Dan Richman. Richman was the Brendan Moore Professor in Advocacy at Fordham Law School before joining Columbia Law School’s faculty.

Former FBI Director James Comey testifies at a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Russia’s alleged interference in the 2016 US presidential election in Washington, D.C., on June 8. Mr. Richman had previously told The New York Times that Mr. Comey would “be welcomed back” to the university for his next job, and that “he knows it”. Richman read portions of Comey’s private memo’s detailing conversations with Trump regarding former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn.