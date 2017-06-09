With World Cup looming, Chelsea’s Batshuayi wants more playing time

Michy Batshuayi has insisted he can not spend another season on the Chelsea substitutes’ bench, but is happy to leave his future in the hands of the Premier League champions.

Whatever happens with Tammy Abraham, if Newcastle could land Michy Batshuayi on loan deal for next season, with Chelsea unlikely to be willing to sell at the minute, they would have a potentially top class striker.

Batshuayi started just one League game for the Blues last term after joining from Marseille for £33.1m last summer.

“There’s a World Cup coming next year”.

It is rather ambitious of Rangers to join the race as the 23-year-old Belgian will likely not be short of offers and will opt to join a team from France or England.

But simply having that chance could show Antonio Conte that Batshuayi is worth squad rotation and more than time-wasting substitutions.

“I’m not going to ask anything, instead I am going to listen to what they are saying. Chelsea bought me, they can do what they want with me”, Batshuayi told RMC Sport.

“After that, I will talk with my agent and the club, in a friendly way“. Amicably, as friends. Of course.

“I have lived hard moments but it is in times like these that you learn the most”.

He also made it clear he has huge respect for Costa, who has scored 58 goals in three years for Chelsea, too. It gave me a boost. I haven’t played a lot, but I managed to score one of the most important goals.

He has been linked with a move away this summer and he concedes that he must play more next season to avoid missing out on the tournament in Russian Federation. That’s normal. All players want that.