Woman accused of leak made pro-environment, anti-Trump posts

Armed FBI agents surrounded Reality Winner as she walked into her Georgia home after a trip to the grocery store.

(AP Photo/Johnny Clark). In this June 6, 2017 image made from video, Billie Winner-Davis, left, the mother of Reality Leigh Winner, and her stepfather Gary Davis, speak to media about their daughter in east Augusta, Ga. “They took her by surprise. She was not expecting any of this”.

The FBI says victor was working as a government contractor last month when she copied a classified intelligence report containing top-secret information and mailed it to a reporter.

The charge victor faces carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Before her arrest, the Texas-raised linguist and Air Force veteran was also known as a yoga instructor and animal lover. The news outlet later said it did not know the identity of the person who gave it the document.

In the government’s criminal complaint against victor, it says it was able to track her down as the leaker because The Intercept showed government officials a copy of the leaked document, which showed signs of having been folded. “Everybody in America knows what she looks like at this point”.

Trump, who has repeatedly vowed to crack down on leakers, believes anyone found guilty of unlawfully disclosing government secrets should be punished to the fullest extent of the law, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said at a press briefing ahead of the detention hearing for victor.

She is accused of revealing classified information, used as the basis for an article published Monday by The Intercept, which detailed a classified National Security Agency memo.

The Intercept said the NSA report was dated May 5 – the same date court records cited for the documents victor is accused of leaking. In legal documents, an Federal Bureau of Investigation agent stated that victor had admitted to printing the classified information and mailing it to an online news outlet.

“She was afraid she was going to disappear, that they were going to make her disappear”. During that time, he said, victor provided real-time translation to Americans conducting field missions.

Victor served in the Air Force from December 2010 to 2016.

Victor grew up in Kingsville, Texas, and enlisted in the Air Force after graduating from high school. She “provided over 1,900 hours of enemy intelligence exploitation and assisted in geolocating 120 enemy combatants”, the award said.

“If she made this mistake”, Davis said, referring to the leaked documents, “it needs to be balanced against what she has done in the past and how she has served this country”. “She’s a patriot, and to see her maligned and slandered in the media is very disheartening”.

Her court-appointed attorney, Titus Nichols, cast doubt on the government’s side of the story.

A judge has scheduled a hearing Thursday in U.S. District Court to determine whether to allow victor to be released on bond pending trial. The judge will determine whether to release her on bond. Victor did not enter a plea in her initial appearance Monday.

Winner-Davis told Cooper on Tuesday that if her daughter did what she’s accused of, “I know that she’s ready to pay the price”. She stood with her hands behind her back and said, “Yes, your honor” when asked whether she has gotten a lawyer. “She’s going to be made an example of”.

Though she was active on social media, victor doesn’t appear to have discussed her work online.

Winner’s attorney says she should be released and prosecutors are exaggerating the threat she poses.

Solari cautioned that prosecutors were not trying to link victor to terrorism. Numerous accounts claim to be run by agency employees unhappy with Trump.

First Amendment advocates have said they are concerned the Trump administration may use Winner’s case to chill what they view as legitimate government whistleblowing. “I don’t know how to explain it”.