Woman Accused of Using Suicidal Boyfriend as ‘a Pawn’ in Manslaughter Trial

Prosecutors say Carter sent text messages to Boardman saying, “I could have stopped him but I told him to get back in the auto”. “I could have stopped him but I told him to get back in the auto”, Carter wrote in a text to Boardman. When it didn’t happen, the teenager felt lonely and worthless according to text messages she sent to her peers in 2014 and reported from court by the Boston Globe Wednesday. He had asked her what she would do in his position, and she told him at one point that she would seek help.

Carter had her own mental health struggles and was taking medications that may have clouded her judgment, he said.

According to Bristol Assistant District Attorney Maryclare Flynn, the American girl pressurised her boyfriend in text messages to attempt suicide so she could become “the grieving girlfriend“.

Today, the trial saw a number of Carter’s friends take the stand to read aloud some of the texts she’d sent to them before, during and after Roy’s suicide. Carter is not compassionate about their plight at all, and instead tells him that they will learn to accept it.

“You just need to do it, Conrad”, she wrote. Under cross-examination by Carter’s attorney, however, she acknowledged that she listed suicide as the cause of death on Roy’s death certificate.

Defence lawyer Joseph Cataldo said Carter’s text messages were protected as free speech. Carter, at right, is charged with involuntary manslaughter for encouraging Conrad Roy III to kill himself in July 2014.

Wednesday’s testimony focused on Carter’s reaction to Roy’s death, including a text to a friend that declared, “It’s my fault”.

Meanwhile, the prosecution said, “She. assured him that his family would understand why he did it”. Liv, I heard him die.

Detectives discovered a series of text messages in the investigation, sent a week before Roy’s death, that were between him and Carter.

Prosecutors added that Carter displayed frustration and anger when Roy delayed the plan, and that she “ordered him back and then listened as he cried, took his last breath”. “I heard him dying“.

Defendant: “You’re gonna have to prove me wrong because I just don’t think you really want this. I think he poisoned himself with it and its all my fault because I should of knew he was gonna do that and I should of stopped him”.

Carter texted a friend, admitting to guilt, which certainly is not going to help her case. “They have to go through his phone and see if anyone encouraged him to do it”, Carter texted. “His family will hate me and I can go to jail”. Texts from Carter quickly turned to issues about her boyfriend going through a “tough time”.

Carter: “I thought you wanted to do this”.

“The hardest thing for me is to be comfortable in my own skin”, he says in the video.

Prosecutors argue that these and other texts are overwhelming evidence that while Carter, now 20, played the role of a loving and distraught girlfriend, she had secretly urged Roy, who was 18, to kill himself.

A judge has scheduled a hearing Thursday for victor in U.S. District Court to determine whether to allow her to be released on bond pending trial.