25-year old Reality Winner -from Kingsville- has pleaded not guilty in federal court for leaking classified government documents.

This information was presented by federal prosecutors Thursday in court during her detention hearing, and was based on evidence seized from her home by authorities last weekend. She had been taken into custody the previous weekend by federal marshals.

In court, federal prosecutors said victor told a federal agent on Saturday that she purposely accessed the information, hoping that someone would have leaked it already, ABC Atlanta affiliate WSB-TV reported.

The NSA document provided technical details on what it said were Russian attempts to hack election officials in the United States and a voting-machine firm before the USA presidential election in November. Ms. Winner entered a not-guilty plea. A federal judge listened to attorneys from both sides before making a decision not to grant bond.

Winner, prosecutors say when confronted with the allegations, admitted to intentionally leaking the classified document and was arrested June 3 in Augusta, Georgia.

“Because my client is a millennial and she knows how to use technology, that’s somehow proof of evil intent”, Nichols said.

“We don’t know where that flash drive is today and that concerns me”, he said. “She’s, she’s our victor”.

She is the first person charged with leaking classified information to the media since the inauguration of President Donald Trump, who has called for investigations into leaks to the media. Then she printed it and kept it unsecured in her auto for several days before sending it to The Intercept. And that’s who Reality Winner is.

Winner’s is the latest in a string of cases involving breaches at the National Security Agency, a code-breaking agency still smarting from Edward Snowden’s 2013 disclosures of its global surveillance programs.

Victor allegedly told her mother that she needed to “go nuclear with the press” if she didn’t get bond because that’s how Chelsea Manning got out.

An FBI affidavit says victor confessed to copying and mailing the classified report when agents searched her home last Saturday.

Winner’s attorney, Titus Nichols, said she is not a flight risk and should be freed.

On Thursday she was denied bail.

“I’m going to play that card being pretty, white and cute, braid my hair and cry and all”, victor told her sister during a phone call from the jailhouse, Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Solari said in a court hearing in Atlanta on Thursday.

The case against victor was announced less than an hour after The Intercept published the secret NSA document. “The government is scraping and clawing to build a mountain out of a molehill”.

Repeating numerous same pleas they’ve made during media interviews this week, Winner’s parents told the judge their daughter was a patriot and upstanding citizen who posed no danger to the United States.