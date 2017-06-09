Wonder Woman Review Roundup: Gal Gadot Wins Over the Critics

Wonder Woman returns to the big screen this Thursday, and I for one am looking forward to seeing Gal Gadot, the actress who portrays Wonder Woman, in action.

Perhaps that’s exactly why this superhero movie didn’t include one – it might just be that Wonder Woman is its own movie.

Have you seen Wonder Woman yet? Despite the divisive reactions that both Batman v Superman and Suicide Squad received past year, Wonder Woman has become one of the highest-rated superhero films of all time, hopefully marking a turning point in critical reception for the DC Extended Universe. Producer Zack Snyder allegedly announced that Wonder Woman would be getting a sequel while attending the film’s premiere last month, but Warner Bros. hasn’t confirmed those details. “W.O.W. It is a superhero movie like none I have ever seen”. “I’m definitely planning something more interesting using that period of time”.

Here’s what some critics have said about Wonder Woman, which was released Friday. Wonder Woman’s journey takes her from sheltered idealism through hard-won hard truths about so-called “mankind” to a heroic goal with promise of future adventures.

So what is the truth? Maybe Diana regales Bruce Wayne, Barry Allen and others with her tale of what she did about Hitler or something.

Warner Bros. latest film in the DC Cinematic Universe could be the beginning of a brand new franchise.

Truth be told, there probably isn’t a solid plan just yet as to what a Wonder Woman sequel would entail. The first movie hasn’t even been open for a week (as of this article’s publication), so there isn’t even a guarantee it will happen yet. Producer Charles Roven represented Warner Bros on this matter, and explained to CinemaBlend why they made a decision to not include a post-credit scene.

Nothing has been written.

I think that in superhero movies, they fight other people, they fight villains. And we’re really happy about that!

Audiences may also see Wonder Woman’s famous invisible jet. Let us know your thoughts down below in the comments.