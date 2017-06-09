‘Worst possible outcome’ – analysts react to United Kingdom early election results

Prime Minister Theresa May faced calls to resign on Friday morning after her Conservative Party failed to keep its parliamentary majority and her gamble to call a snap general election failed to pay off. Nick Clegg, the party’s former leader who was deputy Prime Minister under the 2010 coalition with the Conservatives, lost his seat, while the party’s leader Tim Farron held on with a narrow majority.

With 648 of the 650 seats declared, Labour now sits on just over 40 per cent of the vote, significantly higher than the 35.2 per cent the party managed in 2005. Parties need 326 seats to win an outright majority.

“At this time more than anything else, this country needs a period of stability”, May said.

With the election results in, and the United Kingdom coming to terms with the realisation that we have a hung Parliament, many are trying to remember why Prime Minister Theresa May called a general election in the first place.

“UKIP voters wanted Brexit but they also want change”, Farage said. “Whatever the results, the Conservative party will remain the party of stability”, she said.

Yet Jeremy Corbyn has achieved the greatest political upset in modern British history, even though he technically lost the election.

With the UK General Election ending in a hung parliament, there could be days or weeks of political horse-trading before the final form of the next government is settled. Labour’s increase in seats from 229 to 261 – with one seat still undecided – confounded expectations that his left-wing views made him electorally toxic. “I would have thought that is enough for her to go”, he added, to much applause from his supporters.

Labour’s finance spokesman John McDonnell ruled out doing coalition deals with other parties, saying its preferred option is leading a minority government.

It is highly likely that Mrs May too would hold back on any resignation until she has had time to test whether she has the support to attempt to continue in office.

While the Conservatives have won the most seats, the result is no cause for celebration.

It will also be hard for the next prime minister – whether it’s Ms May or someone else – to argue that they are speaking for the entire nation after such a bitter and divisive campaign.

Following last June’s Brexit referendum, the process officially started in March when May served formal notice of Britain’s intention to leave the EU.

In spite of Labour gains, the mathematics at 2am did not appear to point to Jeremy Corbyn ending up as prime minister, even if he were able to cobble together a “progressive coalition” of SNP, Liberal Democrats, Greens and Welsh nationalists.

The election will largely determine the UK’s negotiation policies in upcoming negotiations with the European Union on Brexit. Labour won’t want to lose that momentum going into future elections.

Calls mounted Friday from the Labour Party, the leaders of third parties and from some Conservatives for the prime minister to step down.

Most opinion polls and the bookmakers had been forecasting a strong majority for the ruling Tory party of between 50 and 70 MPs. Currently, 601 seats out of 650 have been declared. In 1974, a minority Labour government was in charge for eight months because the Conservatives were willing to abstain on key votes.

Mr Osborne said the figures would put Mrs May’s future as Conservative leader in doubt, saying on ITV: “Clearly if she’s got a worse result than two years ago and is nearly unable to form a government then she, I doubt, will survive in the long term as Conservative party leader”.

SNP leader and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said it had been a disappointing night for her party, while Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson said Sturgeon should take the prospect of a new independence referendum off the table.