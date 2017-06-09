Worth Watching Stock CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM)

The company has a market cap of $23.66M and its 12 month revenue was nearly $0.30M testtest.

The counter witnessed a trading volume of 2.37 million shares versus an average volume of 3.71 million shares during last trading session. Moving averages can be very helpful for identifying peaks and troughs.

In Biotechnology Industry, CEL-SCI Corporation () have 227.50 million outstanding shares now held by all its shareholders, including share blocks held by institutional investors and restricted shares owned by the company’s officers and insiders. Going toward to the 50-day, we can see that shares are now trading 7.77% off of that figure. This rating uses a scale from 1 to 5. So far, analysts are sticking with their neutral recommendations with the consensus call at 2.

Analysts’ mean recommendation for Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) stands at 1.90.

The stock of Cel Sci Corporation (NYSEMKT:CVM) registered a decrease of 0.12% in short interest.

CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) declared that its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2017. The company has its outstanding shares of 137.67 million. The stock sank -11.7% last month and is down -32.43 this year. Not huge, but more hopeful that it has been for the struggling biotech, which has seen at 79% drop in its stock value over the previous year.

Struggling to find a way in profitable zone, the current EPS estimate trend for the next year first quarter was $-0.08 while three months ago that trend was for $-0.08. To accommodate long-term intention, experts calculate Return on Investment of 2555.30%. The average volume of a stock suggests the liquidity of a particular company. The stock closed its day at $42.81. The stock has been downbeat for quite some time as is down -7.23% for the last 20 trading days, and now the firm’s performance is turning out to be bullish with a 20.23% gain for the week. This gives traders an indication of how much volatility or movement they can expect each day. The stock’s market capitalization is 23.90M.

During last 3 month it remained at 0.00%. Beta factor, which measures the riskiness of the security, was observed as 1.58.

The stock subtracted in the prior trading session by -12.98%, closing at the stock price of $0.09. The stock has gained 0.50%, reaching at $0.0804 after hovering between $0.07 and $0.09.

Moving average is significant analytical tool used to discover current price trends and the possibility for a change in an established trend. Relative Strength Index (RSI) was 39.93.

ATR value of company was 0.33. It has fall by over -79.20% in the last twelve months.

Let’s take a gaze at how the stock has been performing recently. In recent action, ADI has made a move of +2.96 over the past month.

EPS growth in past 5 year was -22.79% along with sales growth of -14.20% in the last five years. 1 is equivalent to a buy rating, 3 a hold rating, and 5 a sell rating.