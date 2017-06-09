WWDC 2017: Apple Debuts HomePod, Twitter Wonders What Inspired Its Design

“Available in white and black, the $349 device is being marketed as a smart speaker with higher quality audio than its competitors”, report Heather Kelly, Seth Fiegerman and Selena Larson for CNN Tech.

Apple isn’t the first company to offer whole-home audio support.

“We think we can do lots to make this experience much better”, said Apple CEO Tim Cook at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, Calif. Apple said just like the iPod reinvented music in our pockets, it wants to do the same for music in our homes.

One of the major (and also hotly anticipated) announcements was the unveiling of Siri-integrated HomePod. The HomePod will take Siri from iPhones into more homes and turn it into more of a hub for Apple’s other products and services.

Geoff Blaber, VP Research Americas, CCS Insight said: “It is little surprise that Apple has chose to launch a smart speaker”.

The new MacOS High Sierra will also be rolled out later this year, offering a smart photos feature to make it easier to find what you’re looking for. Listening to an array of tracks by Norah Jones, The Eagles and Kendrick Lemar, the HomePod does feel substantial. Too bad, however, that the only response I got was those lights.

Meanwhile, the Google Assistant is used for Google Home, effectively being a souped-up version of Google Now.

The company is casting Siri as a music connoisseur that will learn and cater to the tastes of the HomePod’s owners, as well as answer questions about the songs as they are played. Well, that’s no longer the case, so perhaps we will start to see Apple TV units popping up in there?

“You can not connect multiple Alexa devices to each other and play the same requested audio at the same time“, the retail colossus states on its website.

So imagine that in your house: the HomePod senses where it is in a room – spatial awareness – and automatically adjusts the way it blurts out sound; doesn’t matter if it’s near a wall or in a corner. When two HomePods are placed in the same room they become a pair of stereo speakers. At twice the price you would expect this to be the case and Apple clearly stated that was its intention. Siri now uses machine learning “on-device” to suggest things like calendar entries and responses to messages.

While Homepod is created to control smart home devices via Apple’s Homekit program, the device falls short of its brethren’s more advanced offerings. Other brands are sure to jump onto the Apple bandwagon. And while Sonos doesn’t have built-in voice control like Echo or HomePod, a Sonos spokesperson told CNET today that “we’re making great progress with the Alexa integration” that the company announced and demoed earlier this year.

The HomePod will be available for US$349 in white and space gray starting in December initially in Australia, the United Kingdom and the US.