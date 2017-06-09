WWDC unveils Apple’s newest gadget, the HomePod

HomePod, the Siri-infused speaker Apple announced earlier this week at WWDC, is the svelte love child of a Sonos speaker and Amazon Echo, though Apple is leaning a bit harder in the first direction than the latter. The newest iOS will now provide something much closer to true multitasking capabilities, offering the ability to drag-and-drop assets, such as images and text, from one app to another. That means no matter where you put the speakers, they will sound great. With HomePod, not so much. The new speaker that is dubbed HomePod, was launched on Monday in San Jose, California at the Worldwide Developers Conference.

A survey released last month by research firm eMarketer found Echo speakers held 70.6% of the USA market, compared with 23.8% for Google Home.

Other recent additions include notifications (“Alexa, remind me at 5:00 I have to pick up the kids), and the ability to name your timers (“Alexa set pizza timer for 15 minutes”)”. That’s Million, so you know, more than your CD collection. Or you could ask Siri to give you directions, or numerous other things.

HomePod is designed for voice control with an array of six microphones, so users can interact with it from across the room, even while loud music is playing. The device is a pill-shaped circular speaker, which Apple’s CEO Tim Cook claims is expected to reinvent home music as well as the streaming service. “People went from being happy and excited to sitting in workshops and realizing, ‘I can’t use it, ‘ ” he said.

Moreover, Andy Rubin’s Essential startup will launch a personal assistant powered speaker in coming days. You’re a Pandora devotee? Siri® can also handle advanced searches within the music library, so users can ask questions like “Hey Siri, who’s the drummer in this?” or create a shared Up Next queue with everyone in the home.

Amazon has a lot to lose with the release of the HomePod given that it dominates the market for voice-controlled speakers.

It would seem the innovation station over at Apple R&D had decided that void wasn’t something they could live with anymore.

In many ways, the fact that HomePod has these limitations is right in line with what you’d expect from an Apple-built combination of an Echo and a Sonos. “Instead you’ll need to resort to treating the HomePod like a bluetooth speaker”, BBC notes. This is Apple’s first shot at a device that could potentially manage your home and embed itself into your life in a way your smartphone can’t – and in that respect – it underwhelms.

Technically speaking, you’ll be able to play any music you want on the HomePod. In terms of functionality, outside of the high-end speaker housed inside Apple’s new toy, you can buy seven Echo Dot devices for the same price as a single HomePod.

Apple’s HomePod speakers won’t be arriving before fall. You’re supposed to be able to just speak to them and get instant results – no phone required. That’s a big bummer!

While Apple did finally open up Siri access to third-party apps last year, and has further done so this year, many developers still feel it is too little too late. But it’s not clear if it will. It’s not revealed yet as of what technology has been used for its speakers, but Apple says it will be a breakthrough home speaker.

Talk of the hub as a rival for Amazon Echo and Google Home are inevitable and valid, but Apple maintains the key comparison should be in audio quality.

