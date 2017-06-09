Yahoo shareholders approve sale of core business to Verizon

USA wireless company Verizon is expected to cut about 2,000 jobs from AOL and Yahoo units when it completes the $4.48bn (£3.52bn) acquisition of Yahoo’s core business next week.

Yahoo stockholders today approved the terms of the acquisition of the company’s Internet business by Verizon for $4.48 billion. Verizon plans to launch a new media division called Oath that will oversee its AOL and Yahoo acquisitions. During an all-company meeting with AOL and Yahoo in May, he was asked by employees what would happen to them. The CEO has chalked out plans to increase Oath’s combined user base from 1.3 billion consumers to 2 billion and achieve sales in the range of $10 billion to $20 billion by 2020.

“It seems that a lot of thought and effort has gone into this, and counterpoints have been listened and accepted”, said one source in the TechCrunch report.

Together, AOL and Yahoo own a number of prominent brands, including The Huffington Post, TechCrunch, Engadget, Tumblr, Flickr and MovieFone.

Under revised terms of the delayed deal, Verizon’s purchase of Yahoo assets will total $4.48 billion. Yahoo – with its popular mail and messaging service – helped popularize the idea of the internet as a means of keeping in touch with friends, family, and work colleagues.

After that Verizon will perform some streamlining of the two companies combined technology, which could bring layoffs on both sides, he predicted. More than 1.5 billion user accounts were compromised in record-breaking hacks.

The US$4.8bn Verizon chose to pay for Yahoo!’s web assets, after knocking the price down due to security breaches, will become another Altaba asset. This includes “aligning”, the new company’s “global organization”.