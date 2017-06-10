‘100 per cent’ willing to testify over Comey conversations: Donald Trump

While Mr Comey confirmed that the U.S. president was not personally under investigation as part of the inquiry in to Russian meddling in the 2016 election, he claimed that Mr Trump had sought to influence the investigation by asking him to “let go” the FBI inquiry into former national security adviser Michael Flynn at a meeting on February 14th.

The President fired Mr Comey last month.

The president broke his silence on Twitter on Friday following explosive testimony by Comey, declaring “total and complete vindication”.

Trump confidante and one-time campaign manager Corey Lewandowski criticized fired FBI Director James Comey for releasing information regarding his interactions with the President through a friend, rather than giving it directly to the media.

“WOW, Comey is a leaker!” The opposite was the case as the firing created an enormous political firestorm that has stalled Trump’s legislative agenda on Capitol Hill and taken over Washington. He also planned to deliver remarks at the Department of Transportation on his plans for improving the country’s roads and bridges before traveling to New Jersey for the weekend. Trump posted on Twitter. “He’s a leaker”, Trump said. “I would be glad to tell him (special counsel Robert Mueller) exactly what I told you”, Trump said at a joint news press conference in the Rose Garden of the White House with the visiting Romanian President. He worked to leave the impression that Mr. Trump had committed a crime or at least an abuse of power, even as he abdicated his own obligations as a senior law-enforcement officer to report and deter such misconduct. He also said he didn’t ask Comey to drop an investigation of Flynn. Daniel Richman later confirmed to Reuters he was the one to whom Comey referred in his testimony.

Comey said Trump urged him to back off in the investigation of fired NSA boss Michael Flynn.

“Comey’s excuse for this unauthorised disclosure of privileged information appears to be entirely retaliatory”, said Mr Kasowitz.

“The president also never told Mr. Comey, ‘I need loyalty, I expect loyalty, ‘ in form or substance”, Kasowitz told reporters.

Trump reportedly told his legal team “I was right”, after watching 45 minutes of Comey’s testimony with his lawyer, Marc Kasowitz, and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis on Thursday, according to The New York Times.

Though Republicans worked to discredit Mr Comey and to blunt the impact of his testimony, the ex-director’s statement deepened questions about the basis for his May 9 dismissal and about whether President Trump’s actions constituted obstruction of justice.

A former prosecutor, Mueller stepped into the role as President George W. Bush’s FBI Director just days after the September 11, 2001 attacks. “I’ll tell you about that maybe sometime in the very near future”, he said.

The tweet from Trump about Comey claiming total vindication was a milestone for the president in one way: It ended Trump’s second-longest tweet drought since he became a presidential candidate, falling just three minutes shy of the all-time mark.