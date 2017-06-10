11 features that make iOS 11 Apple’s biggest iOS update to date

Unlike those other smart speakers, Apple is positioning the HomePod primarily as a way to listen to and discover new songs and artists. Apps also gets its own tab and is like Games. In addition, iOS 11 will allow the new iPads to compete more effectively with Microsoft’s Surface hybrid notebook-tablet models which are finding favor with business buyers.

Control Centre: The Control Centre in iOS 11 will see a complete overhaul in that it will be a single page affair as opposed to spanning multiple home screens in the incumbent iteration. Safari, Apple’s web browser, seeks to make users’ online experience smoother and less annoying.

Not only will Apple offer new male and female voices, but Apple says using the latest advancements in artificial intelligence and machine learning, their voices will be more natural and expressive, adjust intonation, pitch, emphasis and tempo while speaking and can translate English words and phrases into Chinese, French, German, Italian or Spanish. All you have to do is scroll up from the lock screen to your notifications.

Apple unveiled new hardware, including a Siri-powered speaker, and previewed upcoming iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple Watch features as the company’s Worldwide Developers Conference kicked off Monday.

Maps: Maps in iOS 11 will offer detail floor maps of malls and airports, as well as offer lane guidance – and speed limits – while the user is driving. Live photos will be able to trimmed, as also support new loop, bounce and long exposure effects.

The Control Center, which was heavily modified in IOS 10, also gets another overhaul with IOS 11. “Not just the ones on your iPad, but also those in apps, on your other iOS devices, in iCloud Drive and across other services like Box and Dropbox”, according to Apple.

Siri, meanwhile, is getting a new voice.

The upgraded 12.9-inch iPad Pro includes the same A10X Fusion processor, while the form factor remains the same as its predecessor. “Now you can mark up a PDF or screenshot faster and more easily”. Step two, touch it to the screen. Also, it will bring in the ability to take notes directly from the lock screen by simply tapping on it with the Apple Pencil.

And Apple will have a new “do not disturb” mode for driving.

The new machine will come with an 8-core Xeon processor, with configurations that scale up to an 18-core Xeon processor and an all-new AMD Radeon Vega graphics GPU, up to 16GB of VRAM and up to 4TB for SSD storage. A “Daily Stories” section will now let the fruit-themed toymaker’s editorial team describe apps with a storyteller’s appeal, while the “Enhanced Search” feature will now display app results that include these editorial stories, tips and tricks, and app lists.

Users will be able to see Apple Maps, Apple’s navigation application, while driving – though they will be unable to input destinations. And then, in early 2015 Apple notified new requirements to developers.