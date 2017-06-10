’16 champ Djokovic in ‘whole new situation’ after Paris loss

Defending champion Novak Djokovic crashed out of the French Open on Wednesday, sparking fresh fears over his appetite for the sport he once dominated as Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray made the semi-finals.

“I don’t remember seeing a time in the last six to eight years when Novak mailed it in”, seven-time major victor McEnroe told the BBC.

Thiem and Nadal will face each other in the French Open semi-finals on Friday at 10.00 BST (5am ET).

By that stage, Nadal was already back in the locker room, safely into the semi-finals after his opponent Pablo Carreno Busta had retired with injury over on Philippe Chatrier.

The 23-year-old Austrian has reached the semi-final without dropping a set and will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of 1995 Roland Garros champion and compatriot Thomas Muster.

Nadal, who tackles Dominic Thiem, the conqueror of defending champion Djokovic, is bidding to become the first man to capture the same major on 10 occasions.

The Spaniard was near invincible on clay before Roland Garros, taking titles in Monte Carlo, Barcelona and Madrid before his 17-match winning streak ended in defeat by Thiem in Rome.

This is published unedited from the ANI feed. I came in playing garbage.

If Pliskova ousts Halep on Thursday, the Czech will replace Angelique Kerber as the women’s No. 1.

The Czech edged a marathon 77-minute first set against 28th seed Garcia in a tie-break, having failed to convert an earlier set point at 5-3.

The second-seeded Djokovic had two set points in the opener but couldn’t convert either.

This was Djokovic’s first straight-sets defeat in a major since he lost to Andy Murray in the Wimbledon final in 2013. “He’s confident. It’s going to be very tough”.

12 months ago, Novak Djokovic has round up his wonderful tennis journey, winning the title at Roland Garros to hold all 4 Grand Slams as the first man since Rod Laver in 1969!

The first challenge for Thiem will be avoiding the sort of letdown that happened after his win over Nadal in Rome.

His shock quarter-final victory was his first in six meetings with the 12-time major victor.

Wawrinka, like Murray a three-time major victor, has made his trademark understated progress to a third successive Roland Garros semi-final.

All told, the 2015 champion broke Cilic’s serve on six occasions and won half of the big-serving Croatian’s service points in a match that featured little suspense.

Plus, Djokovic had appeared in a record six consecutive semifinals in Paris. The most proficient player Nadal has faced so far was Roberto Bautista-Agut, who despite his Spanish heritage has always looked better on the grass and hard courts. “If I don’t play well, I will be out of the tournament”.Commenting on the match, McEnroe said he was absolutely baffled by what he saw and was not impressed at all by Djokovic’s performance.”Well, I think he’s back, and he’s a favourite, as he was a favourite during his best years”.