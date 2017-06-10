18 sectoral groups formed to support GST roll-out on July 1

These 18 Sectoral Groups aims at timely responding to the issues and problems of their respective sectors.

As the Goods and Services Tax (GST), dubbed the biggest tax reform since independence, nears its proposed July 1 roll out, small traders here fear migration to the new system will be a nightmarish experience during the first couple of quarters, if not for a longer period.Given to filing hand written receipts, dealers with an annual turnover of more than Rs 20 lakh will have to register on the GST Network.

“The officials of these sectoral groups will deal with the issues and the problems of the respective sector (s) they represent”, the statement added.

The GST Council, which is scheduled to meet next on June 11, have entrusted these groups to highlight sector-specific issues for the smooth transition of the respective sector to the GST regime, interact and examine representations received from trade and industry associations/bodies of their respective sector and prepare sector-specific draft guidance.

“With a view to facilitating implementation of GST for the stakeholders concerned, the secretary (coal) held a meeting to review the status of preparedness for GST and the steps to be taken by the organisations under it. and also to facilitate and guide the stakeholders, particularly their consumers and suppliers”, it said.

Various states and industry associations have sought a review of the tax rates saying that the GST incidence is working out to be much higher than the present level of taxation.

The GST Council, chaired by Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and comprising state counterparts, has already decided on the tax rates for goods and services under various sectors to be levied under the new tax regime from 1 July.

The industry has also asked the government to levy lower GST rate of 18 per cent without any cess on hybrid electric versions for all vehicles falling in the 28 per cent bracket.

Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) wrote to the Finance Ministry last week to emphasise the prevailing “poor financial health” of the industry on the back of heavy debt burden and price wars.