3 share lead after 2 rounds at St Jude Classic

Ben Crane, who won this tournament in 2014, was two strokes off the lead after shooting a 65 at the par-70 TPC Southwind course. Reavie, 35, earned his only win on tour at the Canadian Open in 2008.

Reavie said he’d stay aggressive over the weekend. I’m not doing anything too technical, just playing [the course] a lot with different winds and stuff like that to make sure I have a good understanding of how it’s going to play.

Every had four birdies during his round and an eagle on the par-5 16th, sticking his second shot about 10 feet from the flagstick before sinking the putt. “So if you want to move forward and win this golf tournament, I think all parts of your game are going to have to be in top form”.

Three birdies over the final five holes leaves Matt Jones one off the pace alongside Charl Schwartzel, with Chez Reavie and Retief Goosen a further stroke back on four under. Shanshan Feng had a 69 to move to 10 under, in a tie with Bronte Law (65) and Minjee Lee (66).

McDowell managed six birdies in his round but they were offset somewhat by three bogeys and a double.

“This week has been different”, Sharp said.

“Just had these good vibes coming out”.

Brown followed a bogey on the 14th with consecutive birdies, holing a pair of putts from inside of 10 feet to pull even with Every. Her third-hole misery didn’t last long either.

“I needed to call it on myself because I was going to be thinking about it all day”, Sharp said.

Things just keep getting better for Braden Thornberry. He’s only made two cuts this year and hasn’t finished better than a tie for 62nd at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March.

“Going back to 2009, you know, if you really examine that year closely, I won the British, but the rest of the year wasn’t all that spectacular”, Cink said on PGA Tour Radio. “If I can keep the putter rolling, should be kind of in the mix for the week”.

ATZENBRUGG, Austria – Chilean golfer Felipe Aguilar shot a 7-under 65 to build a two-stroke lead over a group of three on a sunny opening day of the Lyoness Open.

It will be the 23-year-old’s first appearance at the event.

After a 65 in the opening round, Aguilar carded four birdies and dropped two strokes as he went 9-under for the tournament.

Jaco Van Zyl of South Africa, Johan Carlsson of Sweden and Ashley Chesters of England each shot a 67 to share second position.