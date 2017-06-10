6 legal questions arising from James Comey’s testimony

Former FBI Director James Comey told senators in a closed hearing this afternoon that Attorney General Jeff Sessions may have had a third interaction with Russia’s ambassador to the U.S., according to people familiar with the briefing.

Graham argued that if former FBI Director Robert Mueller, the Russian Federation probe special counsel, was really looking into whether Trump’s remarks to Comey amounted to obstruction, Mueller wouldn’t have let him testify publicly in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee Thursday. Trump later told NBC News it was because of the FBI’s probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 election and potential ties to the Trump campaign.

And Comey saying that former Attorney General Loretta Lynch asked him to refer to the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s private email server as “a matter” and not “an investigation”, something originally reported by the New York Times. “It is the president of the United States with me alone, saying, ‘I hope this.’ I took it as ‘this is what he wants me to do.’ I didn’t obey it, but that’s the way I took it”.

Former FBI Assistant Director James Kallstrom on Thursday said former FBI Director James Comey made a “fool” of himself during his Senate Intelligence Committee testimony.

Comey would not say whether he thought the president sought to obstruct justice, but added it would be up to special counsel Robert Mueller, who is now investigating the Russian Federation allegations, “to sort that out”.

Several Democrats said Trump’s conversations with Comey seemed to build a case of obstruction of justice. Such an offense potentially could lead to Trump being impeached, although his fellow Republicans who control Congress have shown little appetite for such a move.

“Those were lies plain and simple“, Comey said, firing a shot of tension through hearing room 216 of the Senate’s Hart building, which stood silent except for the shutter clicks of photographers capturing the political theatre.

The senator was trying to “reduce this to the lowest common denominator, that at the end of the day, the president was not trying to obstruct the investigation”, said Kenneth Khachigian, a former aide to President Richard Nixon and speechwriter for President Ronald Reagan. He wrote memos of other subsequent encounters with Trump.

Then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump jokes with retired Gen. Michael Flynn as they speak at a rally on October 18, 2016, in Grand Junction, Colo.

If Comey’s testimony is investigated and he is found to have intentionally lied under oath, he might face perjury charges which can land him in federal prison for a term of up to five years, according to Criminal Law. And his assurances to Trump that he was not under investigation will also be wrestled out of context by the President’s defenders. Nor did they refute the underlying allegation that Trump fired Comey because he declined to drop portions of the FBI investigation.

“America is stunned. The cloud hanging over this administration has just gotten a whole lot darker”, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Thursday.

He was angered, he said, by White House statements that he was not up to the job and had lost the support of staff.

Comey was also incredibly detailed whenever he was called to recount past conversations with 45, Attorney General Jeff Sessions, as well as with anyone else related to the subject behind his testimony.

Comey said in his testimony that he leaked his memos of his conversations with the president to a friend after a tweet by the president suggested that Trump may have taped the conversations.

“The American people need to hear your side of the story, just as they need to hear the president’s description of events”, the North Carolina Republican said.

Finding that out, as Comey noted, is now up to the special counsel, Robert Mueller.

Republicans previewed a logical alternative thesis of the President’s actions based on Comey’s explosive testimony that Trump tried to convince him to go easy on Flynn.

What I enjoyed most, though, was Comey’s open display of bitterness.

Comey accused Trump of lying in multiple instances in the hearing. “I asked him to because I thought that might prompt the appointment of a special counsel”. “I can definitely say the president is not a liar and frankly am insulted by that question”, White House spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders said.