6 things you need to know about the Apple HomePod

Yes, it’s fashionably late Apple with its much-rumoured smart speaker, the HomePod. Augmented reality, artificial intelligence, smart speakers, digital assistants, convolutional neural networks, machine learning and computer vision were all mentioned in some way, shape or form during the address.

The conference starts Monday in San Jose, California.

A deal bringing Amazon Prime Video to Apple TV, announced on Monday at Apple Inc’s developer conference after years of talk, shows how competitive tensions among Silicon Valley titans can stand in the way of serving customers.

But while Amazon and Google have stressed the daily practicalities of the artificial intelligence assistants that run Echo and Home, Apple framed HomePod more as a music-listening platform, with practicalities like reminders and calendar nearly an after thought.

Tapping Apple’s Siri digital assistant, such a speaker is expected to serve as a butler as well as an outlet for listening to music.

In other words, Sonos is now an Apple competitor.

Apple needs great video to sell its TV player. Additionally, Siri will be able to chime in by answering follow-up questions, and offer multiple results to queries.

Apple says its looking to “reinvent” the way we listen to music in the home.

It starts shipping later this year in the US, United Kingdom and Australia. Google already tries to be proactive with its Assistant on Android phones and Google Home speaker. But Apple was careful to frame it as a product focused on music first – potentially differentiating it from the Echo and Home. The research firm eMarketer says than 35 million people in the USA are expected to use a voice-activated speaker at least once a month this year, more than double its estimate from last year.

Apple’s device will be white and space gray in color and will to cost $349.

Siri, which was introduced in 2011 as an exclusive feature of the iPhone 4S, now works on iPhones, iPads, Apple TVs, Apple Watches, and Mac computers.

Analysts said the smart home speaker market is ripe for Apple.

“Whenever these companies try to freeze each other out, the consumer always loses”, said Paul Verna, an analyst at research firm eMarketer.

Apple is betting that a lot of people-most of them probably not audiophiles-will be willing to pay a significant premium not only for the Apple brand (and the relatively seamless compatibility that comes with it) but for a device that can become their main home stereo system. Apple says the feature is entirely private and only stays on a user’s device.