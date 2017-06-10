A passenger tried to enter the cockpit on a Malaysia Airlines flight

Just after the late-night flight took off on Wednesday, the man allegedly held a Bluetooth-type speaker in a plastic bag and tried to enter the cockpit.

Images posted to social media appeared to show heavily armed officers in camouflage outfits and bullet-proof vests on board the plane. He even threatened the passengers that he will blow up the plane.

Another caller to the radio, who claimed his brother-in-law was on the flight said the man had a device strapped to his chest and demanded to see the pilot.

The aircraft landed safely at Melbourne airport and was sent to a remote bay where the passenger was apprehended by airport security, the airline said.

Melbourne Airport was placed into lockdown with other flights diverted to Avalon, near Geelong.

Operations have now resumed now the passenger is in custody.

Arif Chaudhery, a passenger on board MH128, told Reuters that about 30 minutes into the flight a male passenger attacked a female member of the cabin crew who screamed out for help. Malaysia Airlines together with the Australian authorities will be investigating the incident.

Malaysian Airlines has suffered a number of high-profile incidents over he past three years, with the disappearance of MH370 in 2014 resulting in the presumed deaths of 239 people on board and prompting an worldwide search for the never-recovered plane.

The airport was closed during the incident but has now reopened.

Passengers are expected to depart Melbourne at 20:00 and arrive in Kuala Lumpur at 02:35 local time the next day.

“What was in the backpack I would describe as a device”, Victoria Police Superintendent Tony Langdon said in a Dow Jones report on Thursday. “But it was not a bomb but a powerbank“, Aziz said.

The authorities and airline launched a probe into the matter and found out that the man had no bomb but a history of mental illness.

“Malaysia Airlines practices a high level of security and safety, so they turned back”.

Victoria Police also confirmed the incident, stating that “a man tried to enter the cockpit and threatened the safety of passengers and staff”.

Those with critical onward connections have been allocated seats on flights of other carriers.