AAP team to be denied entry into violence-hit Mandsaur

Rahul said both Modi and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan were responsible for the deaths of farmers in Mandsaur.

A delegation of the Aam Aadmi Party was today stopped here by the police from entering Mandsaur, hit by violent farmers’ agitation, a day after Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders were turned back by authorities. The chief minister said the state government has taken a slew of measures in farmers’ interest like procuring one kg of onion for Rs 8.

The farmers complain of a lack of storage facilities that forces them to either abandon produce or sell them at below-par prices – a result of chronic underinvestment in India’s agriculture sector.

The confirmation that the five farmers were killed in police firing bears significance as the MP Government had initially claimed that the police did not fire at the agitating farmers. The farmers in UP have been closely following the agitations of Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, considering the stirs as their roadmap for the future. They took a narrow lane through Chinta Khera village to reach Mandsaur.

Gandhi, detained and later released by the state police, went the extra mile to meet the families of those killed in Tuesday’s police firing. “While all products have a maximum retail price, for farmers the government is always discussing only a minimum price”, said Pushpendra Singh, president of the Kisan Shakti Sangh.

The state government has said that it was ready for an open dialogue with the protesting farmers. “The farmers should be given the status of martyr”, he said.

Mr Ayyakannu, president of the National South Indian Rivers Inter-Linking Farmers Association, said farmers who had sold paddy to the tune of Rs 1.5 crore seven months ago at a regulated market at Chetpet in Tiruvannamalai district were yet to get paid, pushing them into a debt trap.

Internet services in Mandsaur, Ratlam and Ujjain remained suspended following the farmers’ protests.

He used different routes as well as modes of transport and changed his strategies in an effort to reach Mandsaur – the epicentre of farmers’ agitation in Madhya Pradesh – as the state government denied him permission fearing further worsening of situation.

Apart from demanding registration of murder case against police personnel responsible for the “unprovoked” firing, they will also ask for farm loan waiver and implementation of the Swaminathan Commission report, according to The Hindu. “It’s high time that the Centre waives loans of farmers across the country”, he added. The cynosure of Thursday’s drama was Rahul Gandhi, and more drama may be on the way with representatives of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) slated to visit on Friday.