Abbas reportedly ready to suspend settlement freeze demand to restart peace talks

A Palestinian boy in the Bedouin village of Umm al-Khair, in the South Hebron Hills, looks towards Carmel, one of Israel’s settlements in the occupied West Bank, all of which are illegal under worldwide law, Febuary 2016.

Israel blames Palestinian incitement and intransigence for the ongoing conflict.

Israeli settlement building in the West Bank and East Jerusalem over 1967 lines are considered illegal under global law and have been consistently condemned by the United Nations and worldwide community.

Israeli NGO Peace Now has revealed that, as expected, Israel advanced a large number of new settlement units this week.

“For decades, the world has stood by as Israel has destroyed Palestinians’ homes and plundered their land and natural resources for profit”.

Usman also urged other countries and private businesses to sever ties with Israeli companies who manufacture goods on Palestinian land.

The resolution, adopted past year, also states that the building of settlements by Israel has “no legal validity and constitutes a flagrant violation under global law”. “It’s time for the world to send a clear message that it will no longer tolerate the Israeli authorities’ blatant disregard for worldwide law”.

“I want to tell you once again, America has no better friend than Israel, and Israel surely has no better friend than the United States of America”, the prime minister underlined, reflecting back the sentiments the Congress included in its resolution marking the 50th anniversary of the reunification of the holy city of Jerusalem, the eternal capital of Israel.

“The UK should do the legally and morally right thing and introduce a ban on the import and sale of all goods produced in the Israeli settlements”, Kate Allen, Director of Amnesty International’s United Kingdom Section”, said.

Hundreds of millions of pounds’ worth of goods are produced and exported each year from Israeli settlements, despite the near-unanimous worldwide consensus that settlements are illegal under global law.

But campaigners face strong opposition from governments that continue to support trade with settlements.

“The EU already has a policy of differentiating between goods from Israel proper and from [Jewish] settlements”.

But the EU’s top envoy in Tel Aviv past year declared that settlement products were still “welcome” in European markets.

“The Israeli settlements are illegal – by extension, all settlement goods are tainted by illegality”.

“By promoting the establishment of the first new settlement in 25 years – as well as thousands of additional settlement units – Netanyahu’s actions speak louder than his empty words on peace”, the group said.