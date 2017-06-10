ABC Scores Huge NBA Finals Ratings with Possible Sweep Looming

Game 4 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio tips off tonight at 9:00 PM ET on ABC. You would think that last year’s host of The ESPYS would’ve been seen somewhere, but alas, Cleveland isn’t a member of the CeNation apparently.

No team has ever recovered from the 3-0 deficit facing the Cavaliers this year.

The Cavs’ only role right now is to try to stand in the way of that, to prevent the Warriors from coasting to a flawless 16-0 postseason record.

But not because it would make a spiffy bookend to that 73-victory mark.

“It would be great to own a piece of history”, Warriors guard Klay Thompson said.

How close are they to winning the National Basketball Association championship? It wasn’t a goal of ours to start the postseason, but now that’s it’s attainable, we have our eyes set on it. “It’s not in terms of 16-0 and what that means historically …”

They talked about it. It was the first time a side lost the Finals after racing into a 3-1 lead. Why do it? Because it’s there.

“I never been in this position before”, said Durant, long accused of not being able to win the big game. “Another challenge for us to get better and go against a great team”. “We got a group around him that can help him and create space for him with the shooting and the play making, and I think he’s having the time of his life out there”. “You don’t want to prolong the series and give a team more and more confidence”.

The Cavaliers have other ideas.

The trilogy installment of the Warriors-Cavaliers Finals pairing looks like a sweep – Game 4 odds imply a 71 percent chance – and that’s when the betting public tends to check out.

Things looked good for the Cavs when they put up a 33-point third quarter and carried their momentum into the fourth.

The Warriors lead the seven-game NBA Finals series 3-0.

Thompson and Curry sank back-to-back 3-pointers late in the second quarter to boost the Warriors lead, but Irving’s inside bank shot pulled Cleveland within 67-61 at half-time.

As we’ve seen unfold over the past week, Durant’s decision shifted the power structure of the National Basketball Association entirely. “It’s probably the most, most firepower I’ve played in my career”.

Cavs coach Tyronn Lue was part of the 2001 Lakers who entered the Finals 11-0 (the first round was best-of-five). And then, he hit one of the biggest shots of his 10-year career in the kind of free-flowing way that is so much easier because of the embarrassment of riches that surrounds him. (One win) is a step in the right direction. And nothing was really going our way, but we were still there. “We missed shots”, he said. Instead he sent the same five starters out there confident they would feed off the home fans and get the job done.

As for 16-0, Green figures it comes with the territory. “This could turn if we come out there thinking we’re the champions already”. It’s going to be one of those “go back to the drawing board” offseasons, because the Cavs can’t win a title against the Warriors the way they’re now constructed. If you want to be morbid, consider this a living wake.

And do it against a team that’s ready to fight you to the death.

“It definitely will be [Friday]”.