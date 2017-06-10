AC Milan still interested in Manchester United target Morata

United are believed to have submitted a €60m bid to sign Morata in recent days, with Real Madrid rejecting the offer amid increasingly acrimonious exchanges between Old Trafford chiefs and the newly re-crowned European champions.

The Spain global, who has been linked with a move to Manchester United among others, scored 19 goals in all competitions for Madrid last term, but made just 14 starts in La Liga and played only five minutes across the club’s Champions League semifinal and final encounters.

The first reports between United and Madrid were that the UEFA Champions League winners wanted David de Gea in any deal involving the clubs, but Los Blancos have stopped their pursuit of the Spanish keeper.

Nevertheless, he still managed to score 20 goals in 43 appearances in all competitions, but that goalscoring record will surely improve in Manchester next season as he will flourish as the spearhead of the United attack.

Manchester United need a world class out an out center forward to replace Zlatan Ibrahimovic at Old Trafford and reports suggest that Alvaro Morata is the man targeted. “It was a great season, but he wants to play more”, Morata’s agent, Juanma Lopez, said.

Morata progressed through the Real Madrid academy to make his first team debut in December 2010, before going to Serie A champions Juventus in the summer of 2014 for £17.5m.

If a deal for Morata proves to be too complicated, United could turn their attentions to Torino striker Andrea Belotti or even reignite their interest in Griezmann.

The Spaniard returned to Real Madrid from Juventus on a £25 million buyback option.

The Costa Rican worldwide came under fire many times last season for his shaky displays but according to the report, his job between the posts is right now safe.

“Anyone who can come in and help the club win trophies, which is the ultimate aim, are the players we want to bring in”.