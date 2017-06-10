AC Milan target appears to rule out move to Italy

Alvaro Morata denies suggestions that he has agreed to join AC Milan this summer and declares himself “happy” at Real Madrid.

Atletico Madrid are also no longer able to sign Costa after having their transfer ban upheld last week, so Milan could turn their attentions to him if they fail to secure Morata.

“Alvaro is a player who wants to play a more important role”, Morata’s agent told Foot Mercato.

Manchester United struggled for goals in the 2016-17 Premier League season as Bournemouth outscored the 20-time English champions.

They will be spending big this summer, with the Daily Star saying they will make a move for Chelsea’s Eden Hazard this summer and hope to get a cut-price deal due to his injury.

The Spain global was a second-half substitute in Real Madrid’s 4-1 win against Serie A giants Juventus at the Millennium Stadium.

“[Milan’s interest] existed and still exists, as for other major teams interested in a player of his calibre”.

United are reportedly making a move for the 24-year-old as a replacement for Zlatan Ibrahimovic, but Milan appear close to signing him, and are willing to pay €60 million. He does not want to do a season like this again.

While many United fans may wish the club to keep De Gea next season, the sense is it’s becoming likelier by the day that the Spanish stopper is heading back to Spain, and the Morata deal seems to be a goer. The Serie A giants bought Morata for € 22 million and Real Madrid activated their € 30 million buy-back clause two years later.