Accolade returns, announces Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back for PS4, PC

Bubsy originally came out back in 1993 for the SNES and it was developed by Accolade which later was released on the Sega Genesis a sequel was released the following year Bubsy: Encounters of the fur kind.

Out of absolutely nowhere, It’s been announced that Bubsy will get a brand new title after nearly 20 years out of the gaming industry. Titled “Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back“, the game is a classic 2D platformer that makes players take control of the famous cat for the first time since its last official adventure for the original PlayStation in 1996.

Bubsy, arguably one of my favourite Nintendo series’, is making a return after nearly 20 years of… well, nothing. But he’s is back baby!

Black Forest Games, the developer responsible for the excellent Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams, will be bringing this brand-new Bubsy adventure together as the mascot travels through several different exotic locations as he seeks out the “Golden Fleece”. No the revival is the work of Hong Kong-based IP management company Billionsoft, which notably owns the Humongous Entertainment brand, as well as Atari, GT Interactive, and many more. “Get ready for the return of iconic games and franchises like Busby, Hardball, Slave Zero, Deadlock, Eradicator, Redline and more!” They have only now just come back onto the scene with this new Bubsy game. Further, over 100 new one liners have been added for Bubsy.

It’ll be a classic side-scrolling platformer.

The announcement trailer for the game also featured some actual gameplay after reintroducing gamers to the bobcat with a bad attitude.

Top that Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo.