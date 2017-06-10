Victor is now being held at the Lincoln County Jail, located about 64 kilometres northwest of Augusta.

Winner’s mother, Billie Winner-Davis, told The Associated Press in an interview Wednesday she fears prosecutors will try to make an example of her daughter to show that they’re not “going to tolerate leakers”.

“Mainly she was concerned about her cat”, Winner-Davis said.

“She served her country, she is a veteran”, her stepfather, Gary Davis, told Cooper.

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File).

Winner’s is the latest in a string of cases involving breaches at the National Security Agency (NSA), a code-breaking agency still smarting from Edward Snowden’s 2013 disclosures of its global surveillance programs.

Online news outlet The Intercept published a story Monday describing a Russian cyberattack on a USA voting software supplier prior to the 2016 election.

No matter one’s opinions on the propriety of the charges against her, we should all agree victor should be released on bail pending trial.

She hopes to be released on bond Thursday.

Though she didn’t post explicitly about hacking or leaking, she liked and retweeted posts on the topic, including a tweet from Anonymous hinting at hacking Trump’s computer and one about White House press secretary Sean Spicer’s reportedly lax approach to securing his personal data.

The intelligence document was published by online news outlet The Intercept, just hours before the Justice Department announced charges against a 25-year-old government contractor named Reality Winner for leaking the information.

Winner’s family was dumbfounded by her sudden arrest on charges that carry a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

Ms. Winner, who worked for Pluribus International Corporation, is accused of leaking classified information about Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election to a news outlet widely believed to be The Intercept. The NSA report was dated May 5, the same as the document victor is charged with leaking.

These revelations only add to the increasingly hard to explain behavior of the 25-year old Reality Winner, who once appeared to advocate the idea that “being white is terrorism“.

At the time, victor was working at an NSA outpost while technically employed by a government contractor called Pluribus International Corp. “It’s not unusual to know them”.

Victor opted to stay in her house for questioning and confessed her intent to release damaging classified material to an online media outlet she “admired”, directing agents to find a screenshot of the mailing drop box for The Intercept on her cellphone.

As to why she did it, based on what we do know so far, it’s not hard to fathom. If it had not been leaked, the public would still have nearly no inkling about how diligently Russian hackers worked to penetrate USA voting systems in the view of the U.S. intelligence community.

But according to her mother, “she’s got a good heart”. She’s never run away from anything in her life.

“Mom, those documents. I screwed up”, victor also reportedly confessed to her mom in the recorded jailhouse phone call. “They are scratching and clawing to build a mountain out of a molehill”.

However, the judge said whether Winner’s violent words were “a jest or not, it still concerns” him. She has no record.

More than a whodunit – the Federal Bureau of Investigation says victor admitted to divulging classified documents without authorization – it’s a whydunit.

“I was aware she was a government contractor but didn’t know the extent of that, or which particular branch of that”, Adams said.

The prosecutor said that victor had a Tor browser on a computer.

“The government is not in any way suggesting the defendant has become a jihadist or that she is a Taliban sympathizer”, Solari told the judge.

An FBI affidavit says victor confessed to copying and mailing the classified report when agents searched her home Saturday. Authorities are looking at two laptops, a tablet and four cellphones seized from Winner’s home as well as spiral-bound notebooks.

Her daughter called her Saturday to say she was in trouble.