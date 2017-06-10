Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown’s E3 trailer takes off early

Despite the disappointing news that Ace Combat 7 was delayed into 2018, that doesn’t mean Bandai Namco would remove the game from E3 this year. Focusing on the game’s story, it sounds like a mix of Top Gun and Game of Thrones to an outsider. It is the first Ace Combat game developed for this console generation and is scheduled for release in 2018.

Several scenes can be seen in the trailer that show different settings players can expect to be dog-fighting above. Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown will provide an arsenal of ultra-modern and near-future super weapons for players to wield, while presenting formidable enemies for pilots to vanquish in the air. It’s still slated for release on PlayStation 4, Windows PC, and Xbox One with a special set of missions coming for PlayStation VR.

Ace Combat 7 will be playable at E3, with Bandai Namco showing off the first non-VR mission to the public. A letter from franchise director Kazutoki Kono in May apologized for the delay but said it was imperative if the team hoped to deliver the best final product that they could.