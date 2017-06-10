Activist investigating Chinese factory making Ivanka Trump shoes arrested, two others vanish

A Chinese activist investigating a company that manufactures shoes for Ivanka Trump’s label and other Western brands has been detained by police in China, and two of his colleagues remain unaccounted for. One plant is in the city of Dongguan in southern Guangdong province and the other is in Ganzhou.

Adrienne Watson, spokeswoman for the Democratic National Committee, called on Ivanka Trump’s brand to immediately cease working with the supplier and decide “whether she can ignore the Chinese government’s apparent attempt to silence an investigation into those worker abuses”.

“President Donald Trump has bitterly complained of unfair trade practices, but now we have a vivid example of workers rights activists in China being detained merely for trying to ensure that labors laws are actually enforced in practice and don’t just exist on paper”.

Allegations of unfair labor practices in China are certainly nothing new (even with a changing economic culture) and the affiliation with a major USA figure with unfettered access to the President of the United States only adds more questions about this particular development.

The three men were conducting an investigation in the factory where Ivanka’s shoes are being produced.

Li says he investigated the Huajian shoe factory precisely because it was making shoes for the Ivanka Trump brand, and he thought he could leverage that to help the workers.

Labour activist Hua Haifeng was arrested in Jiangxi province on suspicion of illegally using eavesdropping equipment, according to Li Qiang, executive director of the group China Labor Watch.

Hua, 36, attempted to travel to Hong Kong last week but was stopped at the border. Mr. Hua and two other labor activists had been undercover at two Chinese factories that make shoes for Ms. Trump and other brands.

“This is the first time we’ve come across this kind of situation”, he said, adding the accusation against Hua had “no factual basis”. This is certainly an opportunity for the First Daughter to prove that she is not “complicit” in any substandard global working conditions by speaking out against the potential abuse at one of the factories that is a part of her business.

The Ivanka Trump brand has declined to comment. The Ivanka Trump brand reportedly produces 20 million pairs of shoes each year.

Huajian president Zhang Huarong also told AFP at the time that the company was moving production to Africa, saying “some manufacturers can’t even survive in China anymore”.

These detentions come as legal and labor advocacy has been facing increased pressure in China over the last two years. A company statement said it requires subcontractors to “comply with all applicable laws and to maintain acceptable working conditions”.

Trump recently obtained more than 75 trademarks in China.