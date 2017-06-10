Addison Russell returns to Cubs following MLB inquiry into domestic violence allegation

Russell’s golden reputation took a hit Wednesday night when allegations of domestic abuse were posted in the comments section of his wife Melisa’s Instagram account. “Last night, we were made aware of a serious claim posted on social media about Addison Russell“, the Cubs said. Pittsburgh feeling the pressure ahead of Game 5Dramatic Game 3 ends on KD’s.

In response, Major League Baseball has opened an investigation into the alleged incident, and will seek to interview Melisa and the commenter who leveled the specific accusations.

“He sounded like he was in a good place, so we want him to continue that”, Maddon said.

“I think we have great clubhouse chemistry, but real life happens all the time”, Epstein said.

Russell gushed about his wife of almost a year on Instagram in May as she celebrated her 23rd birthday. We’re not gonna run away from the opportunity to play him.

Cubs manager Joe Maddon said the team had anticipated that Russell would be back on Friday.

While Russell has not addressed the accusations against him, Norris did, declaring, “The comments made by my ex-fiancee could not be further from the truth”.

“I’m here to stay”, Russell said. “There’s periods of times when you’re struggling and scuffling”. You tackle those adversities day by day and you overcome those.

In 2017 through 54 games, Russell is batting a dismal.209 with three homers, 19 RBI, and.291 on-base percentage. “I know that being young in the major leagues is gonna come with a lot of adversity”. “This is what I do, this is what I love. It’s because I’m good”.