Afghan Peace Conference Comes Amid Rising Terror, Political Tensions

Clashes between protesters and security forces broke out, resulting in the death of at least five people.

“We are a nation of survivors”.

The Afghan president said that more than 150 people were killed and more than 300 were wounded by the truck bombing outside the German Embassy last week, making it possibly the deadliest such attack since the USA -led invasion in 2001.

While some in Afghanistan rejected holding talks immediately following the brutal attacks, Barnett Rubin, associate director of the Center on International Cooperation at New York University and writer of several books on Afghanistan, said the situation highlights the need for dialogue. Though he has no interest in the local politics of Pakistan, was brought up in the United States and in 18 years has visited Pakistan only once, his parents watch Pakistani news channels to keep connected to the country. We want to be able to trust Pakistan. Both sides, however, deny such an allegation.

Moreover there are acute divisions in the US National Security Council staff, with one group of right-wingers advising Mr Trump to walk away from Afghanistan while the military figures in the NSC want to remain committed. Additional Secretary Tasneem Aslam is representing Pakistan in the huddle.

Abdullah’s mainly Tajik Jamiat-e Islami Afghanistan party has felt betrayed by the way what they understood as a power-sharing accord has produced a government dominated by Ghani and other powerful Pashtuns such as National Security Adviser Atmar.

He urged Islamabad to help Kabul achieve peace and prosperity.

UK Ambassador Dominic Jermey said it was “an important marker for each and every country in the region to show its true support for Afghanistan’s aspirations for peace”.

He also called on the global community to make good on its promise to end state sponsorship of terrorism.

As for the Islamic State threat, Ghani put the number of foreign fighters flowing to Afghanistan to join the Islamist militant group at 11,000, far higher than the 1,200 to 1,500 previously estimated by the country’s intelligence services.

The conference, called the “Kabul Process“, aims to set the stage for peace talks and clinch an worldwide pact to end “cross-border terrorism”.

Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani on Tuesday made another offer for talks to the Taliban, even as he hit out at Pakistan for not acting “according to the global consensus on terror” at a conference where Afghanistan is seeking to take back control of the narrative on reconciliation by re-launching the “Kabul Process”.

“Muslims are the innocent victims of what rebels claim to be a religious war”, he added.

This is not the first attempt by the Afghan government to broker peace.

But with domestic political tension high, worldwide plans in flux, and the insurgency as powerful as ever, starting any peace process may be an uphill battle.

As The Two-Way has reported, the explosion prompted protests and calls for Ghani and other top government officials to step down over the security lapse.