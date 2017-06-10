After almost missing French Open, Halep could win 1st major

Earlier, Jelena Ostapenko became the first unseeded women’s finalist at the French Open in more than 30 years by beating Timea Bacsinszky on Thursday.

For all her tactical skills, Bacsinszky could not contain Ostapenko, who hit the lines on multiple occasions in an aggressive style reminiscent of Monica Seles.

“I’m really happy, I love to be here”, Ostapenko, the youngest woman to reach the French Open final since Ana Ivanovic in 2007, said after former Wimbledon champion Marion Bartoli and the crowd serenaded her with a chorus of “Happy Birthday”. The Swiss threw everything at her younger opponent and, after levelling the match and then breaking back for 3-3 in the decider, it looked like she had the momentum to go on and win it.

Halep reunited with Cahill in Madrid after the Adelaide mentor walked away following her mid-match emotion in Miami.

“But then, like, first match was a tough match and I won it and it kind of gave me confidence”.

Simona Halep defeated Karolina Pliskova 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 in the French Open semifinals on Thursday.

But Bacsinszky pounced as the Latvian’s radar misfired to break for 4-3 in the second set before Ostapenko gifted it to her with a double fault on set point.

In an extremely competitive three-set match, Jelena Ostapenko got the best birthday present she could ever want. I was happy for her that she was in the semi-final, as well-and that we are sharing the same birthday.

But the mistakes returned to haunt her in the final set.

No. 3 seed Simona Halep stopped Karolina Pliskova from becoming No. 1.

“I was just trying to be calm and … play my game”, Ostapenko said, “and just enjoy every moment”.

Ostapenko is the first lady tennis player from Latvia to advance to the semis of a Grand Slam tennis tournament.

The 25-year-old Halep clinched victory on the first of her two match points when Pliskova, who made 55 unforced errors during the semifinal, sent a return long. Halep had lost to Maria Sharapova in the 2014 final.

Halep and Ostapenko will face each other in the women’s final on Saturday.

It seemed unlikely that Halep would even be able to play at Roland Garros after the Romanian tore a ligament in her right ankle during her loss to Elina Svitolina in the Italian Open final. It was on that very date, in 1997, that Gustavo Kuerten won his own first title at Roland Garros-on the very day Ostapenko was born.

“I learned many things during the years, not just after that final”, she said.

Mixed in with her scintillating winners, including forehands faster than anything men’s world number one Andy Murray has managed here so far, were 45 unforced errors, some of which could have been included in a video nasty.

A Grand Slam final appearance for either Halep or Pliskova would put them in a good position on the leaderboard for the Race to Singapore of the WTA Finals, where the top eight players in women’s tennis will battle it out for the year-end trophy.