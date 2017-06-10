After Election Flop, May Vows to Form New Government

The prime minister will stay in office with the support of her “friends” in Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) after the Conservatives failed to win a majority in the election which resulted in a hung parliament. Labour’s increase in seats from 229 to 261 – with one seat still undecided – confounded expectations that his left-wing views made him electorally toxic.

After the vote, May said what the United Kingdom needed now “more than anything else, is period of stability”, suggesting she doesn’t intend to heed calls from Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn – and others within her party – for her to step down.

The biggest victor was Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Speaking after her visit to Buckingham Palace this afternoon, the Prime Minister said that the deal would provide the United Kingdom with “certainty” and strengthen her position with regard to Brexit negotiations.

As a leader of a minority government, May will be forced to adopt a more consensus based approach, and this could lead her vulnerable to rivals within the party, should Brexit negotiations run into difficulty.

DUP leaders said talks through the night on Thursday were driven by their desire to keep Labor Party leader Jeremy Corbyn from becoming prime minister.

Even though the gap between the Conservatives and Labour narrowed during the campaign, polls had generally predicted that the Conservatives would win a majority of votes.

However, senior DUP figures made clear they were looking at a limited “confidence and supply” arrangement – rather than a more formal coalition – leading to some MPs to predict that there could another general election before the year is out.

Downing Street said Chancellor Philip Hammond, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, Home Secretary Amber Rudd, Brexit Secretary David Davis and Defence Secretary Sir Michael Fallon would remain in post.

She said: “I have just been to see Her Majesty the Queen and I will now form a government, a government that will provide certainty and lead Britain forward at this critical time for our country”.

Foster said Friday it would be “difficult” for May to continue in her role.

May will now form a coalition with the Democratic Unionist Party of Northern Ireland to give her the number of seats required.

Asked if Mrs May would still be in Downing Street at the end of the year, Mr Jones told BBC Wales: “That’s impossible for me to say, and is probably impossible for anyone else to say too”.

“We need a government that can act”, he told German radio.

Throughout the election, May pressed heavily on the Brexit issue saying that she wanted a mandate to be able to start negotiations from the European Union divorce on June 19.

“The mandate she’s got is lost Conservative seats, lost votes, lost support and lost confidence”, he said.

“She is now reliant on the DUP and absolute loyalty from the Conservative party – loyalty that was not given to her over the Budget”.

But her campaign unravelled after a policy U-turn on care for the elderly, while Corbyn’s old-school socialist platform and more impassioned campaigning style won wide support.

With most of the U.K.’s 650 Westminster seats filled by early Friday morning, May’s Conservatives had fallen short of the number needed for a ruling majority with 318 seats.