After Hamas decade, Gaza short on freedom, jobs, electricity

For weeks, Palestinians have rallied at the border fence after activists affiliated with Hamas called for protests there.

Qatar has denied the allegations.

“In Riyadh, Trump lumped Hamas, the Muslim Brotherhood, the Islamic State and al Qaeda together and this was perceived as giving a green light to [the Arab states] to go the extra step against the Moslem Brotherhood and Hamas and its primary sponsor Qatar”, he said.

The delegation, headed by the group’s leader Ismail Haniyeh, may also tour several other countries after being cut off from a major source of support in Qatar, reported Israeli media.

Gaza already suffers from an Israeli-Egyptian blockade, widespread destruction from a string of Israel-Hamas wars, economic misery and chronic electricity shortages.

Hamas expressed shock on Wednesday over Saudi Arabia’s demand that Qatar end its support for the Palestinian Islamist movement as tensions flared between Gulf Arab states.

Over the years, Gaza’s Hamas rulers have built a labyrinth of tunnels, some passing under the border into Israel which they used to launch attacks during their last conflict in 2014.

The ministry, run by Gaza’s ruling Hamas, said six other Palestinians were wounded during the clashes in Jabaliya.

“Qatar is being punished for its role and influence in the Palestinian arena, with both President Mahmoud Abbas and Hamas”, Ibrahim al-Madhoun, political analyst, told The New Arab. The mosque is Islam’s third holiest site after Mecca and Medina in Saudi Arabia.

“We are beginning to see an indication that this is what they are doing and it’s very risky for them”, Novik said. Since 2007, when it seized control of Gaza from the rival Palestinian movement Fatah, Hamas’s militant armed wing has fought three wars with Israel, all producing a heavy death toll and severe destruction in Gaza.

In February, a United Nations watchdog group released a report showing screenshots from the Facebook pages of 40 UNRWA school employees in Gaza and other parts of the Mideast that it said “incite to Jihadist terrorism and anti-Semitism, including by posting Holocaust-denying videos and pictures celebrating Hitler”.