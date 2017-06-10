After Smart Watch, Apple introduces smart compact music speaker

It’s a relatively young hardware category made popular by the Amazon Echo. A HomePod will be little more than a glorified speaker unless you invest accessories like the EcoBee thermostat, Phillips Hue lights, and Schlage Sense locks.

Smart speakers have become the hot consumer product of the past few years, with Amazon leading the way. Or you can plant a HomePod in each room in your house and they will all communicate with each other to produce a home-wide surround system.

Exterior-wise, the Homepod looks much slicker and modern compared to the Echo and Home. That’s not likely to be a dealbreaker for Apple fans, who will appreciate the fact that this is the only smart speaker to support Apple Music.

What is it used for? This feature many important improvements, such as messages syncing across all devices via the iCloud and Apply Pay allowing cash to be sent via iMessage, which will of course be encrypted. The Echo is handy for ordering things from Amazon Prime, but it struggles with answering basic knowledge questions.

Google’s parent had its shares crack US$1,000 on the Nasdaq stock exchange on Monday, just six days after Amazon did the same. Meanwhile, The Verge‘s Dieter Bohn writes, “It starts with the subwoofer, which delivers bass that doesn’t quite hit you in the chest but does manage to put other smart speakers like the Echo or Google Home to shame”.

Siri, Apple Maps and the App Store have all gotten a whole lot smarter whether that’s in terms more natural speech, fresh lane guidance and speed information or a slick redesign.

Combining all of these scorching hot takes into one cohesive opinion is tough, but we’re going to go with: Apple’s HomePod is a roll of toilet paper wrapped in thread, that costs way too much, but sounds totally awesome.

But it’s also possible that the HomePod could expose Siri as less capable than Amazon’s Alexa, Google’s Assistant and Microsoft’s Cortana, Blaber said.

Again, Apple isn’t the first to tout the wonders of machine learning to developers, but they say they’re trying to make it easier to work with than their competitors. However, you have to push a button to start Alexa voice conversations. The Echo Dot also attaches to existing speaker systems over Bluetooth or with an audio cable.

“Apple reinvented portable music with iPod and now HomePod will reinvent how we enjoy music wirelessly throughout our homes“, says Philip Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing.

HomePod will have spatial awareness so the music it plays will be adjusted to the size of the room.

Apple Music is relatively affordable, but those invested in competing services, such as Spotify, might hesitate at the thought of dumping their beloved playlists and social connections. Previously, macOS 10.12 is called Sierra.

Because, like so many of Apple’s best ideas, someone else thought of them first. The pricing of Apple’s device was shared at the conference in comparison to both smart home speakers as well as premium audio speakers. Without one, users can only ask Siri to play podcasts or BeatsOne radio.

The company is also launching new models of both the iPad and the Mac computer. For one, the HomePod will always have its microphones listening for the “Hey Siri” prompt. So, what are people saying about it? And it would mark an effort by Apple to catch up with Amazon and Google. The update also includes refinements to Photos, Safari and Mail.

Security and privacy are fundamental to the design of Apple hardware, software and services.

But the computing isn’t just done inside the device.