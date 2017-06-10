After test, United States says missile defenses are outpacing ICBM threat

“In several ways, this test was a $244-million-dollar baby step”, he added. He pointed out that the testing and its success sent a clear message that the US has an effective defense against threats.

Pentagon spokesman Navy Captain Jeff Davis said Tuesday’s trial was not timed specifically in response to tensions with Pyongyang but that “in a broad sense, North Korea is one of the reasons why we have this capability”.

The Santa Barbara-based Nuclear Peace Foundation, which opposes missile launches from Vandenberg, released a statement in anticipation of the May 30 test. The test – designated Flight Test Ground-Based Interceptor (FTG)-15 – aimed to provide the data necessary to assess the performance of the GMD system and provide enhanced homeland defense capabilities. If North Korea were to develop an ICBM for launch toward the western continental USA, the range would be around 10,000 km.

The U.S. military conducted a successful intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) intercept test Tuesday, with an interceptor eliminating the incoming missile in a “direct collision”.

“First, a missile target took off from an island in the western Pacific”.

Republican Senator Dan Sullivan says the Pentagon’s successful missile intercept test sends a clear message to North Korea’s “unstable dictator”. The “kill vehicle” carries no explosives, either in testing or in actual combat.

The test was a major challenge because an intercontinental ballistic missile flies faster than a shorter-range missile.

In this year’s budget proposal, the Pentagon requested $7.9 billion for the Missile Defense Agency and around $1.5 billion for the GMD program specifically.

The test, the first of its kind in almost three years, was created to prepare for any North Korean intercontinental ballistic missile strike and marked a key milestone in the US missile defense system’s development.

While Tuesday’s test wasn’t designed with the expectation of an imminent North Korean missile threat, the military wants progress toward the stated goal of being able to shoot down a small number of ICBMs targeting the United States.

For further information, including video of the “Ground-Based Midcourse Defense” system rocket launch, see the following video news report from CBS This Morning, below.

The goal of having a reliable defense against long-range missiles has taken on added urgency with North Korea’s vow to threaten the USA with a nuclear-armed missile. The program comprises command-and-control facilities, communications terminals and a 20,000-mile fiber-optic communications network that interfaces with ballistic missile defense radars and other sensors.