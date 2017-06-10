After UK Election, The Only ‘Certainty’ In Britain Is Uncertainty

It may well be able to form a minority government with the help of Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party in the coming days and weeks, but the prime minister’s ability to cling to the keys of Number 10 Downing Street is very much in doubt, and her stated goal of unifying the country behind her ahead of the upcoming Brexit negotiations with European Union leaders is utterly out of reach. She said that she will work with Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party and that her government will lead the country forward at a “critical” time.

Splash News/NewscomTheresa May’s Conservative Party ended up losing 13 seats in Britain’s elections yesterday.

Mrs May gave a brief statement outside 10 Downing Street after she sought authorisation from the Queen to form a government.

The Prime Minister called the snap election in a bid to increase her power going into Brexit negotiations.

Theresa May and her governing Conservative Party look to be bound for a bad finish.

“The mandate she’s got is lost Conservative seats, lost votes, lost support and lost confidence”, he said.

“The timetable, whatever happens here, is likely to be pushed back”, the former UK Independence Party (UKIP) leader said.

With results in from all 650 House of Commons seats after Thursday’s vote, May’s bruised Conservatives had 318 – short of the 326 they needed for an outright majority and well down from the 330 seats they had before May’s roll of the electoral dice.

Traders and analysts in the City of London financial district spoke about feeling jaded, not just because they were up all night awaiting the results but because the UK’s second shock election result in a year throws the nature of Brexit talks into yet more doubt.

Mr Corbyn, speaking after being re-elected in Islington North, said it was time for Mrs May to “make way” for a government that would be “truly representative of the people of this country”.

“This will allow us to come together as a country and channel our energies towards a successful Brexit deal”. The election was also filled with strategic mistakes, as for instance May’s inability to show up for the national TV debate hosted by the BBC.

The whole reason for the unexpected announcement of a snap election from Theresa May was to gain a more dominant hand when representing the United Kingdom in negotiations, but this outcome would suggest it has backfired and ultimately will result in the door being opened even wider when it comes to the United Kingdom entering further political uncertainty.

“Looks like it was the Brexit election after all”.

“Our shared responsibility and urgent task now is to conduct the negotiations.in the best possible spirit, securing the least disruptive outcome”, said Tusk, who warned last month that emotions stirred up on either side of the English Channel during the British election campaign were jeopardizing agreement. “Instead of strong and stable leadership we witness chaos and uncertainty”.

Across the European Union, leaders reacted with caution to Thursday’s election results but also had words of warning about the timing of the Brexit negotiations.

Others predicted she would soon be gone.

Party leader Jeremy Corbyn listens as Britain’s shadow Chancellor of the exchequer John McDonnell delivers his keynote speech the annual Labour Party Conference in Brighton, Britain, 28 September, 2015.

That did not help May, who in her previous role as interior minister for six years had overseen cuts in the number of police officers. “But at the same time, she’s very, very weak”.

“What tonight is about is the rejection of Theresa May’s version of extreme Brexit”, said Keir Starmer, Labour’s policy chief on Brexit, saying his party wanted to retain the benefits of the European single market and customs union.