Aides wanted Trump to focus on infrastructure. Then he tweeted

Asked if she’s a fan of Trump’s Tweets, and if she thinks he should stop Tweeting, McCullough praised the honesty of Trump’s comments. “They hate that I can get the honest and unfiltered message out”.

Characterizing the coverage of Trump’s tweets regarding policy matters as an “obsession” carries an obvious connotation. “Sorry folks, but if I would have relied on the Fake News of CNN, NBC, ABC, CBS, washpost or nytimes, I would have had ZERO chance winning WH”, he wrote. “There are a lot of demands on his schedule, particularly given the fact there’s not a communications director”. In general, those pronouncements feel undisciplined and half-baked.

White House aide Kellyanne Conway says the media is “obsessed” with President Trump tweets, which are likely the most accurate representation of his administration’s view. But Monday morning’s series of messages shows Trump will rarely, if ever, break his Twitter habit.

Those struggles are coming to a head as fired FBI Director James Comey is set to testify on Capitol Hill Thursday.

But after a follow-up question about whether the tweets are “presidential statements”, Sanders replied with a frown, “That come from directly from the president’s Twitter account? No”. As my colleague Eric Levitz pointed out, the president’s actual intentions in promoting his travel ban are at the center of the litigation now holding it up – which the administration (i.e., those “politically correct” DOJ lawyers Trump excoriates in one tweet) is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to resolve.

And Trump’s legal effort to have his travel ban upheld, which he hopes to wage in the Supreme Court, has been undermined by his repeated tweets suggesting that the measure was meant to block Muslims from entering the country, according to legal experts.

Instead, though, the President sent six tweets on Monday morning about the mayor of London, his travel ban and his Justice Department.

“The best hope for the government to prevail has always been that the executive order stands for what it says but not for what the president might have subjectively intended”, former federal judge Michael McConnell told Politico.

He went on to contradict his own aides, who have avoided the use of the hot-button phrase “travel ban”, writing “what we need and what it is, a TRAVEL BAN!”

Yes, that’s George Conway, Kellyanne’s husband. George Conway mocked the president with his own tweet. The former withdrew his name from consideration for a Department of Justice post last week.