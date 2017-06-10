Airlines in Middle East break away from flying to Qatar

Sheikh Mohammed told the channel that the measures taken against Qatar had an “unprecedented impact” on its citizens and on family relations in the Gulf Arab region, but said Doha will not take counter measures.

Monday, Saudi Arabia and four other Arab powers severed diplomatic ties with the country of Qatar.

Sudan has offered to launch “reconciliation” efforts between Qatar and its neighbouring Gulf Arab countries that have cut diplomatic ties with Doha after accusing it of supporting extremism. It also enjoys a more nuanced relationship with Israel than do most states in the region. Qatar is host to the largest USA air base in the Middle East at Al Udeid, a staging ground for US -led strikes on the Islamic State militant group that has seized parts of Syria and Iraq. Thus, it generally refrains from criticism of Iran’s policies, despite Qatar’s membership in the GCC.

Qatar’s stock market rebounded in early trade on Tuesday after plunging the previous day but the Qatari riyal fell against the USA dollar.

Libya, Yemen and the Maldives also severed ties with Qatar on the same day.

They said the Saudis may have felt empowered by the warm embrace that Trump gave them when he visited Riyadh in May and adopted a harsh anti-Iran stance. US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said the move was rooted in longstanding differences and urged the parties to resolve them. “I don’t know that they needed any more of a green light than they got in public”.

Steps taken include preventing ships coming from or going to the small peninsular nation to dock at Fujairah, in the UAE, used by Qatari oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) tankers to take on new shipping fuel. It has been expelled from the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen. “We want to continue to de-escalate that”.

In recent years, Sudan has developed close diplomatic ties with both Saudi Arabia and Qatar, especially after it broke its decades-old relations with Shiite Iran.

Doha. With oil prices already escalating in the Gulf as a result of the tension, India would, like the rest of the world, face price pressures.

It’s the biggest political crisis to hit the Middle East in years.

Qatar Airways flies to nine cities in Saudi Arabia. If there were to be negotiations between Hamas and Israel, between Egypt and the Muslim Brotherhood, or between the United States and the Taliban, it would also make sense to allow Qatar to remain a sort of safe haven.

Qatar has said the justification for the freeze – allegations that it supports terrorism and destabilizes the region – are “unjustified” and “baseless”.