Aitor Karanka wants Leeds United job

And it was this that caught the eye of Middlesbrough chairman Steve Gibson, who is hoping that his Boro side can bounce back to the Premier League at the first time of asking following their relegation to the second tier previous year.

The former Leeds and Swansea boss will be unveiled at a press conference on Monday after convincing chairman Steve Gibson he’s the man who can guide Boro back into the Premier League.

Agnew took over from Karanka on 16 March on a temporary basis and could not prevent Boro going down.

Swansea would appear willing to let Bartley go although manager Paul Clement has previously said he wants to cast an eye over his entire squad before making a decision on any outgoings.

This past season, Parkinson was impressive as he worked under a tight budget and brought Bolton back to the Championship at the first attempt which has impressed Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani.

Monk also spoke to Sunderland, but has chose to take on the challenge at the Riverside and Sky Sports News HQ understands he has signed a three-year deal with the Sky Bet Championship club.

However, Radrizzani will know that he has to hire the right guy as fans won’t accept a mid-table finish this time around after coming so close to the play-offs under Monk in the last campaign.

While Monk missed out on the playoffs with Leeds, he won 25 of his 53 games in charge.

It is reported that former England, Everton and Southampton striker James Beattie will work alongside Monk as a coach.