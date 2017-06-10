Alibaba CFO says expects revenue growth of 45-49 pct in FY2018

The share price jump followed an investor conference in Hangzhou where Alibaba chief financial officer Maggie Wu said the company expected its revenue to grow between 45 to 49 percent in the 2018 financial year, beating every analyst’s estimates.

For now, analysts are only getting more optimistic about Tencent’s and Alibaba’s futures, thanks to strong earnings and revenue growth.

Alibaba Holdings Ltd.is giving Wall Street something to cheer about.

Previous year revenues increased by 56 percent, including Lazada, a Southeast Asian e-commerce group that was consolidated into Alibaba’s numbers from April.

“Alibaba’s future success will be driven by its ability to use data to increase user engagement further and to deepen its relationships with brands”, Tsang wrote in a report dated June 9. To underscore the changes afoot at the Chinese company, it also said Thursday it will be reporting active consumers instead of buyers and will report customer management revenue instead of online marketing since it has more channels than just Alibaba.com.

Ma founded Alibaba in 1998. Wu is confident that merchants and consumers will “vote with their feet” by flocking to Alibaba’s platform that gives consumers what they want and helps merchants grow their business. “For example, the purchase of high-end personal care products in May was nine times higher than that of the category average year-on-year”. “So in all these categories, we are seeing a lot of speed and that attract the best players in the world”.

Alibaba and Tencent Holdings – which dominate online shopping and social media, respectively – have ventured deeper into new areas, from cloud computing services to streaming music and video, as the country’s economy slows. Yahoo still has a 15% stake in the Chinese-based company.

Among the firm’s top accomplishments since its initial public offering in 2014, Alibaba CEO and director Yong Zhang said the firm’s core Taobao platform has successfully transitioned to mobile. “The heart of taboo today is intelligence”, he said via the webcast. Take cloud computing for one example.