The body of Xavier Thomas, 45, was recovered by police from the Thames on Tuesday night.

British counterterrorism investigators searched homes and detained more people yesterday in the London attack investigation as an intense political firestorm developed over Prime Minister Theresa May’s role in reducing police ranks.

In Manchester, police arrested two 20-year-old men on Wednesday in connection with last month’s suicide bombing that killed 22 children and adults attending a concert by Ariana Grande, police said.

The Metropolitan Police says the body was found on Tuesday downstream near Limehouse from the bridge.

Thomas’s girlfriend was seriously injured after being hit by the attackers’ van.

A total of 48 people were injured and London hospitals are continuing to treat 29 people – 10 of whom are said to be in a critical condition.

Butt, who was 27 years old, was a British citizen born in Pakistan.

Earlier, Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera had reported that Zaghba had been stopped at an Italian airport because authorities believed he was on his way to Syria, and that Italian officials had warned British counterparts about him. Witness accounts suggested Thomas might have been thrown into the river, police said.

A police officer who was stabbed in the eye trying to stop the attackers with his baton said Thursday he was sorry he couldn’t do more.

Police had already named Butt and Redouane, a 30-year-old who claimed to be Moroccan and Libyan.

The investigation into Saturday’s attack continued, with police searching an address in Ilford, east London, in the early hours today.

A police auto then screeches into shot, with three armed policemen exiting and immediately trying to rescue the man by diverting his attackers’ attention towards them. An Italian investigative source said Zaghba was a Moroccan-Italian whose mother lived in the northern Italian city of Bologna.

Khuram Shazad Butt, 27, and Rachid Redouane, 30, were among those shot dead by police following the London Bridge and Borough Market incidents, Reuters reports. Five remain in custody, the police said.