Alleged London Attacker Was a Known Radical Islamist

Zaghba’s parents reportedly lived in Morocco but then separated and his mother settled in Bologna.

On Saturday, a vehicle rammed into people on the London Bridge before continuing in the direction of Borough Market.

This is undated three photo combo handout photo issued by the Metropolitan Police on Tuesday June 6, 2017 of Khuram Shazad Butt, left, Rachid Redouane, centre and Youssef Zaghba who have been named as the suspects in Saturday’s attack at London Bridge.

Zaghba was stopped at Bologna’s airport trying to fly to Turkey in March past year over concerns he was intending to travel on to Syria, according to reports.

Butt’s apparent zealotry led one neighbor, Erica Gasparri, to contact police about 18 months ago.

French President Emmanuel Macron said Wednesday that a third French victim has been identified among those killed in the London Bridge van-and-stabbing attack in London.

A documentary on British jihadists has been removed from Channel 4 and Netflix after it was revealed that it featured one of the men who carried out Saturday’s terrorist attack in London. Thomas’ girlfriend was struck and seriously injured by the van.

A more in-depth profile of the perpetrators has continued to build up as the investigation spreads, including the role online material played in radicalising the attackers.

Police have foiled 18 terror plots since 2013 and are managing 500 active investigations involving around 3,000 individuals at any one time, according to two security sources who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak about ongoing investigations. Butt – who also used the name Abdul Zaitun – is believed to have associated with the outlawed radical Islamist group al-Muhajiroun, co-founded by notorious hate preacher Anjem Choudary.

All three attackers were shot dead at the scene by officers within eight minutes of police receiving the first emergency call. They worked in the same restaurant: Kentucky Fried Chicken in London’s East Ham area. No arrests had been made as part of the search, the force said.

Thirty-six people remain in London hospitals, with 18 in critical care.

The death toll from the London Bridge attack has risen to eight as pressure on British authorities intensified amid new questions about how the terrorists slipped through the net.

The Islamic gym where one of the London Bridge attackers trained says they saw nothing of concern during his time there.

Spanish banker Ignacio Echeverria, 39, and French chef Sebastien Belanger, 36, were confirmed among the dead.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said he would support calls for May to quit, as she had overseen a sharp reduction in police numbers in her past job as interior minister.