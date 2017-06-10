Alonso: I’ll be back with McLaren, if we’re winning

“I joined this project to win the title”.

“Honda’s working very hard but they seem a bit lost“, said Brown, who replaced Ron Dennis at the helm late past year.

After a strong showing in Spain and Monaco, the McLaren team including Alonso thought they could build on those results and finally get their first points of the season in Canada but it does not look like that will happen.

From Ayrton Senna to Jack Brabant, Formula One has seen some greats.

The two-time world champion has had a torrid three years at McLaren since they began their engine partnership with Honda in 2015. “There is no reliability and there is no power”.

The 2017 calendar has 20 races but next year will see it grow to 21 with France and Germany returning and Malaysia leaving. We’re not going to go into another year like this, in hope. I am not saying that this is not the case here, but the “machine” surrounding F1 is there, and the leaders do not hide it; They want to provoke wars between the pilots. Our preference is to win the world championship with Honda.

“In how demanding becomes your life, and at this point of my career, I consider a good quality of life is more important than to do more seasons in F1”. And we have serious concerns. “And we’re near our limit”. “So it’s got to be in that timeframe that we make decisions on what we think will get McLaren back to the front of the field and we have a strong desire for that to be with Honda”.

Key in his decision: “We have to win”.

“That’s the only thing I can say now until I sit down with myself in September or October – after the summer, as I always said”. “So far, it hasn’t worked”.

Liberty Media, Formula One’s new American owners, have big plans to reshape the sport and are targeting new venues in key markets, including another race in the United States and Asia. Three years is a decade.

He was champion in 2005 and 2006, but has won only six races in the last six seasons before this, and is without a victory since the 2013 Spanish Grand Prix.

“Do I think you can win with a customer engine? If you told me the 22nd was Nebraska, no”, he said.

Asked when the deadline is for McLaren to make a decision on its future with Honda, Brown pointed to the two-week shutdown that occurs in August as the key time.

Fernando Alonso says he will quit F1 if the calendar grows to 25 races a year. McLaren is partially dependent on Honda’s provision of free engines and sponsorship money, but the losses they are incurring from the motors’ lack of performance is close to outweighing the benefits offered by Honda.never mind the damage dealt to the McLaren brand.

“And when you start to net it out, it doesn’t have quite the commercial benefit it might appear from the outside”.