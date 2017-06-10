Alvaro Morata has agreed a deal join Manchester United this summer

The Real Madrid star is believed to have shaken hands on the terms of his contract if he were to join United, according to the Telegraph, and the Red Devils will now return to the negotiating table to thrash out a transfer fee for him.

Man United made Morata their top target to replace Zlatan Ibrahimovic as the big Swede is set to miss the start of next season with a serious knee injury, with his future at the club also uncertain.

Many United fans were left delighted by the news.

The newspaper says United are hoping a second offer worth £60m will be enough to tempt Madrid in to a deal with Morata already telling friends he expects to be playing at Old Trafford next season.

Jose Mourinho’s side moved quickly for Morata after Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann ruled out a move to United last week, after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) had rejected Atletico’s appeal of a transfer ban imposed by Federation Internationale de Football Association.

Manchester United have sent a €60 million offer for Morata but Real Madrid rejected it, so the British club will have to reach at least €70 million for Madrid to consider letting the attacker go.

The 24-year-old is seemingly keen to leave the Bernabeu after failing to hold down a regular place in Zinedine Zidane’s starting eleven last season with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale all ahead of him in the pecking order.

2016/17 again saw the Spain number one maintain a consistently high level despite not being tested as much as in seasons gone by, as he kept 14 clean sheets in 35 Premier League games – behind only Hugo Lloris and Thibaut Courtois in the race to win the Golden Glove.

“Alvaro is a player who wants to play a more important role”, agent Juanma Lopez told French outlet Foot Mercato. This has been a brilliant for Real Madrid who have won many titles.