Amazon exec speaks on HomePod competition, Ice phone rumors

Second, they could work on beefing up Siri’s skills or work on more integrations in the interim, but their options are fairly limited on that front. For Limp, the first thing that stands out about the HomePod is its price. “We want to reinvent home music”, Apple CEO Tim Cook said before Phil Schiller, the company’s Vice President of Marketing, pointed out the HomePod’s unique position in the current market landscape. HomePod is its name, and Siri smarts is what drives it.

Microsoft seems to be covering their bets on digital assistants.

In its iOS security guide from March, Apple noted that Siri communications occur on servers over HTTPS, which encrypts data between an iPhone and another device.

Sure, Apple has just given Siri new powers and a brand new HomePod, but it’ll be a while until it beats Amazon. Amazon’s cheap smart assistant can basically do all the stuff a user could expect from a smart speaker. Another one demos how you can feel like a celebrity with a personal assistant that can tell you important information and reminders about your day-to-day activities. The Journal said two other Siri workers arrived at Google and Amazon. But the real competition between Apple, Google and Amazon in smart speakers may come down to the quality of their intelligent assistants. Apple has already built the template, too, with things like the Apple Watch and iMessage applications. And for both companies, the recordings are saved until you decide to delete them manually. This won’t happen with a smart speaker.

Apple claims the HomePod promises to mix the smart features of the above speakers with great sound quality.

A smart speaker is primarily used to stream music and news, set timers and reminders, manage shopping lists, and control connected-home devices like lights or thermostats. Why can’t software developers do the same?

“I think, over time, they are going to do just fine in this category but it is going to take a while”, the analyst said. When tested against Sonos speakers and the Amazon Echo, the sound was superior. These are a more affordable solution than Apple’s ecosystem, if you wish to place several speakers about the home for a multi-room system. Plus, as a single wireless speaker, HomePod is more expensive than any comparable product on the market, including Sonos, a company that has nearly always been synonymous with pricey hardware. Apple HomePod offers less flexibility, thanks to the closed ecosystem approach of Apple. Alexa will answer you just as she would if you were using an Echo device.

Apple’s Siri project was further compromised by the abrupt departure of her co-creators, Adam Cheyer and Dag Kittlaus, who left the Siri team in early 2016 so they could work on a more advanced, AI-based voice-assistant platform they dubbed Viv – which was ultimately purchased by Samsung last summer. You’ll generally be able to do the same stuff you’d do with Siri now on your phone, but via a home speaker. Let us know in the comments!

Shipping of the HomePod will begin in December, to the United States, Britain and Australia.

In line with Apple’s M.O. the HomePod tries to keep everything in the family which explains the lack of support for anything outside of Siri and Apple Music. Price is also presumably able to change, and a $200 HomePod could be a very different proposition than a $350 one.

A computer processor will tune sound to the room and beam specific parts of music, like a singer’s voice, toward the listener. It’s a device intended for people who live in Apple’s walled garden.