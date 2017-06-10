Amazon Has a Few Things to Say About Apple’s HomePod

Well, it really is Apple’s version of a smart home speaker.

Apple used its Worldwide Developers Conference this week to announce that the Amazon Video app will now play on the latest generation of its Apple TV OTT devices. You don’t put Siri in it without the foresight for what that means in a larger context, and you don’t make it smart home compatible for the same reason.

“Apple has been clever in holding out on its own launch”, he said. The analyst believes that the AR kit would help the developer write AR applications and bring more advanced capabilities to AAPL products.

Spatial awareness is one of HomePod’s differentiating features.

Nevertheless, the HomePod is significantly more expensive than its biggest competitors, Amazon.com, Inc.

The HomePod is expected to ship in December to the USA, U.K., and Australia.

Given Siri, already available on iPhone devices, now supports more than 30 languages including Korean, Apple’s smart speaker is widely expected to hit other global markets in the near future.

Unsurprisingly, it also far outstripped an Amazon Echo for sound quality – but both that device and the Google Home are more geared towards AI than sound quality. So while Amazon has the Prime Music, the same for Google Home happens to be Google Play Music.

Here’s how Apple’s HomePod compares to Amazon Echo. The first disappointment that comes with the HomePod is that it is integrated with only Apple Music.

Apple has given Siri new male and female voices, described as more natural and expressive, and added abilities such as translating English phrases into Chinese, French, German, Italian or Spanish.

Analyst Geoff Blaber from CCS Insight said these updates could be vital to Apple and the HomePod’s success.

“If you are paying the extra money because Apple is requiring you to do so to access your stuff, that is the Apple tax and it is the kind of thing that people don’t like”.

Apple® today announced HomePod™, a breakthrough wireless speaker for the home that delivers unbelievable audio quality and uses spatial awareness to sense its location in a room and automatically adjust the audio. “We feel it’s a lot more of a web paradigm than an operating system paradigm”, said Limp. We are going to have to wait and see.

Shipping of the HomePod will begin in December, to the United States, Britain and Australia. “Somebody asked me the other day, ‘did you pay for that?’ I said ‘no, but I wish I had.'” Limp even said there’s some good product ideas in the SNL sketch. Apple said that makes the Mac a great platform for developing virtual-reality “experiences”, although the company didn’t announce any consumer VR products. Given that Apple Music is already well-known the company says that it will also be seeking to enhance the meager sound quality offered by its rivals.

Siri can also now translate into different languages and it uses a new system to learn about its owner using “on device” AI to learns about a person’s likes and dislikes. Interestingly, Apple is selling the HomePod with an emphasis on its use a home music speaker; however, audiophiles are in a better position to judge if HomePod is worth its $349 price tag.