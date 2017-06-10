Amazon Prime Video Coming to Apple TV Later This Year

Admittedly a cross between Amazon’s Alexa smart and the Sonos wireless speaker, the HomePod “aims to reinvent music in homes, just as the iPod did in our pockets”. Priced at $349 (Rs 22,400), HomePod will be available in the market in December this year.

Apple’s Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing Phil Schiller speaks during the opening keynote address the 2017 Apple Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) at the San Jose Convention Center on June 5, 2017 in San Jose, California. Eventually, Apple will introduce more services to the HomePod including the technology to send messages to other devices. Do you plan to purchase one? Siri, a digital assistant that has been on Apple’s iPhone since 2011, will be voice activated to respond to requests for information and other help around the house.

With consumers less interested in buying new tablets, Apple has increased its focus on designing tablets for professionals to do much of the same work that they usually perform on a laptop computer.

Tapping Apple’s Siri digital assistant, such a speaker is expected to serve as a butler as well as an outlet for listening to music.

This year however, the talk also included the first look at the new HomePod, Apple’s oddly named smart speaker.

Amazon ceased selling Apple TV devices in October 2015, citing customer confusion over which devices would support their Prime account.

But it’s also possible that the HomePod could expose Siri as less capable than Amazon’s Alexa, Google’s Assistant and Microsoft’s Cortana, Blaber said.

This includes commute times for upcoming appointments, relevant information from apps such as Activity, Alarms, Breathe, Calendar, Maps, Reminders and Wallet, as well as headlines from the new Apple News app for Apple Watch. In comparison, Amazon.com Inc.’s voice-controlled speaker Amazon Echo has seven microphones “so it can hear you from across the room-even while music is playing”.

Alphabet Inc. followed with Google Home, a speaker introduced past year.

Apple also presented at WWDC new iPad Pro models and the latest version of iOS, which will roll out in the autumn.

Apple’s new iMacs are getting brighter displays and graphics capabilities, which Apple says makes the Mac a great platform for developing virtual-reality experiences.

Another Safari feature will stop video from automatically playing on websites.