Amazon Prime Video coming to Apple TV

Apple CEO Tim Cook made the announcement today at the company’s annual developer conference WWDC 2017. Cook may even lift the cover on a smart speaker based on the Siri virtual assistant.

“New indoor maps of areas like malls and airports indicated that Apple might be laying groundwork to display information over images of those places in the future”. A smart speaker utilizing an underachieving voice assistant could dampen interest in the product. However, Siri Speaker is not expected to ship until “later this year”. However, the final version that entered mass production a few days ago lacks both these features. “It’s the biggest brains ever in a speaker”, said Apple senior vice president Phil Schiller. Siri® can also handle advanced searches within the music library, so users can ask questions like “Hey Siri, who’s the drummer in this?” or create a shared Up Next queue with everyone in the home. However, it is still the most affordable notebook of Apple.

The trend-setting company also is putting new twists on existing products as it delves deeper into virtual reality and a form of artificial intelligence called machine learning. The company has already opened Siri to third-party service providers and app developers.

Like the Amazon Echo and Google Home, the HomePod will play music while also helping people to manage their lives and homes.

Apple saved its most important platform, which powers the iPhone and iPad, for last. It has been tested by some Apple employees in their homes for upwards of a year, according to people familiar with the matter.

Apple CEO Tim Cook says the company has been cooperating with the United Kingdom government following a string of terrorist attacks in the country. He aims to double the services revenue from $24 billion past year to at least $48 billion by 2020. This speaker will act like a hub for Apple’s services like HomeKit and Apple Music.

The HomePod will be priced at $349, more expensive than Amazon’s $180 Echo or $50 Dot and Google’s $129 Home.

Amazon just unveiled a version of Echo with a camera, touch-screen display and video-calling capabilities.

Amazon’s Echo speaker has been a sleeper hit.

Voice assistants are the latest focus among tech companies. According to research firm eMarketer, about 36 million Americans will use smart speakers at least once a month this year.

How much will Siri Speaker cost?

Apple really wants to hold on to its professional users. Apple’s products nearly always command a premium over rival offerings.

Indeed, some of the Siri speaker rumors we’ve seen suggest that Apple is intent delivering incredible acoustics that rival smart speakers simply can’t match.

It’s also adding a feature to block notifications while the phone is in Car Play. Analysts expect Apple to show off improvements to Siri and advances in AR technology as part of the iOS 11 mobile operating system, which will hint at features in the next iPhone to be introduced later this year.