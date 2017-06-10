Amazon Prime Video Is Headed To The Apple TV

“We listened. Amazon Prime Video is coming to the TV App and all Apple TVs this year”. But it won’t available until December 2017.

As you’d expect from Apple, the HomePod isn’t without its fair share of speaker smarts. It aims to initially beat the competition on audio fidelity. Moreover, demonstrations have proved that the HomePod sounds even better when synced to another HomePod.

Created to work with an Apple Music subscription for access to over 40 million songs, Apple claims that HomePod provides knowledge of personal music preferences and tastes and helps users discover new music. This is the same chip you’ll find in the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus and it has one crucial feature: it can recognise its key wake words, “Hey Siri”, so no data is transmitted to the cloud until the device hears them. By saying, “Hey Siri, I like this song”, HomePod and Apple Music become the ideal musicologist, learning preferences from hundreds of genres and moods, across tens of thousands of playlists, and these music tastes are shared across devices.

The voice-activated loudspeaker is powered by Apple’s virtual assistant Siri, who can respond to users questions and commands around the home. But neither can quite give you the experience promised by the (pricey) combination of a HomePod and Apple Music subscription.

The app has been available for the iPhone and iPad for some time, and fans of the app have been wanting it to launch on the Apple TV.

Now Apple has announced the unveiling of their HomePod, a wireless speaker for the home that delivers audio and uses spatial awareness to sense its location in a room and automatically adjust the audio.

Phil Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of marketing, mentioned that the speaker can execute acoustic modeling in real-time. With HomePod, only after “Hey Siri” is recognized locally on the device will any information be sent to Apple servers, encrypted and sent using an anonymous Siri identifier. HomePod users may initially be constrained by Siri’s lack of capabilities as compared to Alexa, which also boasts the ability to order millions of Amazon products as well as food from restaurants like Domino’s.

It does it in a similar way to how Apple AirPods pair with an iPhone 7, but we’ve been told there’s no W1 chip in the HomePod, unlike the AirPods.